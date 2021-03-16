'Significant delays:' U.S. 169 to be narrowed to one lane at 46th Street North

U.S. 169 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Oklahoma 266/46th Street North beginning Wednesday for an "emergency pavement repair project," the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.

"Drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays in the corridor, especially during peak travel times," ODOT said in a news release.

Crews will begin setting up the work zone traffic controls early Wednesday morning. By mid-morning, northbound and southbound U.S. 169 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction at Oklahoma 266 (46th Street North) until further notice, ODOT said.

In late February, several pavement sections were found to be rapidly deteriorating following extreme weather events and the corridor has been narrowed for safety since that time, ODOT said.

Emergency repair plans were expedited and a $574,000 contract was awarded to Sherwood Construction Co. Inc. of Tulsa, this week. Crews will be replacing and also repairing sections of pavement which had damage.

During the project, drivers are urged to give their full attention in this corridor as traffic may be slowed or possibly stopped at times, ODOT said.