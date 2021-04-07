Sign up for summer programs during YMCA's Healthy Kids Day on Saturday

For more than 26 years, the annual Healthy Kids Day has been an opportunity for the YMCA to teach healthy habits, encourage active play and inspire a love for physical activity.

Healthy Kids Day is Saturday, which is part of the organization's national initiative to improve the health and well-being of kids.

The YMCA of Greater Tulsa will launch its summer program registrations and offer fun activities at YMCA locations in the Tulsa area on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"We will turn no one away due to the inability to pay," said Kyle Wilkes, vice president of mission advancement at the YMCA of Greater Tulsa. "This is a great day to get ready for the summer by signing up for summer camp, swim lessons and youth sports."

Wilkes said the community can also sign up for summer employment with hundreds of jobs available like camp counselors, lifeguards and swim instructors.

“Since 1909, the YMCA of Greater Tulsa has pivoted to support community needs regardless of what the challenges may be,” Wilkes said.