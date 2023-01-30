Shots fired in Hillcrest parking garage locks down hospital for two hours early Monday, police say

After shots were fired in the Hillcrest Medical Center parking garage, Tulsa police reported no one was injured but the hospital was locked down for about two hours early Monday.

Officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the hospital at 1120 S. Utica Ave. where staff reported hearing shots being fired and seeing two people running.

According to a news release from Tulsa police, the two who were on the run had been involved in an altercation with a third person in the north parking garage. Officers said the third person fired an unknown number of shots at the two individuals as they ran into the hospital through a sky bridge. Neither was struck, but two vehicles were hit by gunfire, police said in a news release.

All three people were reportedly at Hillcrest to visit the same patient, police said. Their names have not been released.

