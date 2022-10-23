Shopping center owner finds hidden potential and 'West Tulsa Renaissance'

Heading west from the 21st Street bridge, Tom Culver would have driven past the shopping center without noticing if a real estate agent hadn’t pointed it out to him.

The Riverview strip mall, with a typical suburban flat roof and glass storefronts, seemed like a textbook example of “nondescript.”

“And once you did look at it, it wasn’t very appealing,” Culver says. “Maintenance had obviously been neglected. The soffit was in bad shape. And some of the tenants were very poor quality.”

He might have said the same about the whole Eugene Field neighborhood and the rest of west Tulsa itself, in some ways an overlooked and forgotten part of town. The rest of Tulsa seems to think the west side of the Arkansas River has nothing but smoke stacks, tank farms and dilapidated housing, Culver says.

“It’s not a positive image in most people’s minds,” he says.

Culver wouldn’t have thought about investing in the area if not for a friend who sells commercial properties. Larry Kelley has been championing west Tulsa for several years, pointing out major employers like HVAC manufacturer Aaon and construction giant Flintco. But he also emphasizes the area’s residential side, with one of Tulsa’s largest middle-class apartment complexes sitting on the west side of the Arkansas with views of the skyline.

“Not a lot of people really know about what I call the West Tulsa Renaissance,” he says.

Kelley showed Culver the shopping center in February 2018 and described its hidden potential.

It was already generating positive cash flow, he told Culver.

“If we would fix up the spaces,” Culver says, “make it a little bit more appealing, clean it up a little bit, then we could upgrade the level of tenant that we had.”

The sale closed in July 2018. And that same month, the Tulsa Housing Authority received a federal grant to kick-start a $170 million development across the street from the shopping center.

The River West project has replaced several square blocks of dilapidated housing, vacant lots and run-down buildings with modern apartments and fashionable townhomes, leaving the neighborhood unrecognizable. Some residents receive housing subsidies, while others pay market-rate rents, avoiding the “concentration of poverty” that the old — and now demolished — housing projects created, officials said.

Meanwhile, the $465 million Gathering Place opened on the opposite side of the river in September 2018, just two months after Culver bought the shopping center. The 66-acre park attracted nearly 3 million visitors in just 12 months, many of them passing directly in front of Culver’s property as they drove from U.S. 75 toward Riverside Drive.

Culver spent about $1 million to fix the roof, upgrade the electrical system and make other improvements while changing the shopping center’s name to Riverview 66, emphasizing its proximity to the historic highway.

“I joke that you can’t see the river and we’re not on Route 66,” Culver says, “but we’re close enough to claim it.”

Apple Barrel Cafe, a local chain that started 10 years ago in Bixby, became the anchor tenant in October 2021, investing about $600,000 to transform a vacant shop into a restaurant.

The location draws customers across the river from Midtown and from as far south as Glenpool, says co-owner Simon Khatib. But the neighborhood itself, with an influx of middle-class residents at River West, will drive the restaurant’s growth, he said.

And west Tulsa’s growth.

“Honestly, it used to be a not very good place to invest,” Khatib says. “But now it’s growing. The area is changing big-time, and I think it has big, big potential.”

