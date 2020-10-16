 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shoppers surprised but safe after gun discharges inside Woodland Hills Mall Friday

Shoppers surprised but safe after gun discharges inside Woodland Hills Mall Friday

{{featured_button_text}}

No shoppers were hurt but many were left shaken after a patron’s gun accidentally discharged inside Woodland Hills Mall on Friday.

“We heard (someone) yell, ‘Was that gunshots?’ And then everybody was running,” shopper Brandy Smith recounted.

Police responded to the call in force about 2 p.m. and worked with witnesses in a chaotic scene.

“After talking to several witnesses, what looks like happened is this young man was sitting down at the food court, he had a firearm in his pocket, (and) the firearm discharged,” Tulsa Police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said. “It seemed to surprise him as well as everyone else around him.”

The young patron immediately left and police were working to locate him, Ohnesorge said.

The scene dispersed about as quickly as it had formed and new shoppers walked about not knowing what happened. But Smith and her two teenage daughters, all of Broken Arrow, were left standing in the parking lot, still processing the fear they experienced.

“We were just looking around in Bath and Body Works and all of a sudden, we hear people running," Katelyn, 16, said.

“I heard people yelling and then I saw people running and it kind of scared me," 11-year-old Lillie interjected.

"I’m still shaking," the little sister said, clutching her mother.

Smith said the three hid in the back of the store with employees and other customers until the store’s district manager gave the all-clear. She described the employees as “wonderful.”

The family opted to finish out their girls weekend relaxing at home, probably with pizza.

Although they didn’t complete their shopping mission, they were relieved to be safe and ready to take a break from the mall, if only for a little while, Smith said.

“Right now we’re going to go home and just kind of rest,” she said.

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

Related to this story

Most Popular

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November
Education

Update: Younger students in Tulsa Public Schools will go back to classrooms in November

  • Updated

School board members originally were slated to vote on Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendation calling for students to return to the classroom gradually through a hybrid learning model for the second nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year. But after several hours of discussion, most — if not all — rejected the idea of replacing distance learning with a hybrid model.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News