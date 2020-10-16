Shoppers surprised but safe after gun discharges inside Woodland Hills Mall Friday

No shoppers were hurt but many were left shaken after a patron’s gun accidentally discharged inside Woodland Hills Mall on Friday.

“We heard (someone) yell, ‘Was that gunshots?’ And then everybody was running,” shopper Brandy Smith recounted.

Police responded to the call in force about 2 p.m. and worked with witnesses in a chaotic scene.

“After talking to several witnesses, what looks like happened is this young man was sitting down at the food court, he had a firearm in his pocket, (and) the firearm discharged,” Tulsa Police Capt. Mark Ohnesorge said. “It seemed to surprise him as well as everyone else around him.”

The young patron immediately left and police were working to locate him, Ohnesorge said.

The scene dispersed about as quickly as it had formed and new shoppers walked about not knowing what happened. But Smith and her two teenage daughters, all of Broken Arrow, were left standing in the parking lot, still processing the fear they experienced.

“We were just looking around in Bath and Body Works and all of a sudden, we hear people running," Katelyn, 16, said.