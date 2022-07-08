Sherry Gamble Smith remembered for being 'servant leader' in Tulsa community

The people who knew Sherry Gamble Smith as a leader in the community spoke about her impact in the days after she was found dead in her Bixby home.

The Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce president was also an organizer of Tulsa’s Juneteenth celebration. Her pastor at Friendship Church, Jamaal Dyer, said one of her most memorable qualities was her mission to serve.

“Sherry would pull out the best in you,” Dyer said. “She was a visionary leader, she was a servant leader.

"She wanted to make sure that Tulsa could be the best that it could be, and she was going to do her part to ensure that it was.”

Smith, 54, was killed early Wednesday, prompting an investigation in which no suspect is being sought, according to Bixby Police. Her husband also was found injured and later died.

Greenwood Rising Interim Director Phil Armstrong said Smith's family were some of the first friendly faces he met when he moved to Tulsa 25 years ago.

“Sherry Gamble Smith was one of those people that never met a stranger,” Armstrong said. “She always had a smile on her face, always had a hug for people whether she knew you for an extended period of time or just met you.”

Gamble ran her own day care for a few years and babysat Armstrong’s sons during their toddler years.

“Anyone who met her never forgot her,” Armstrong said. “She made a lasting impression.”

The last time Armstrong saw Smith was backstage on Juneteenth during the last day of the event.

“I stopped her, and we gave each other a big hug, and I told her ‘I’m so proud of you and the work that you’re doing,'" Armstrong said. "'Stop being stressed out and enjoy the evening,’ and those were my last words to her."

Sherry started the Women Empowering and Networking Together nonprofit organization.

“She was very people oriented," Dyer said. "She wanted to make sure that people saw their potential, and she helped to push them to their place of purpose.

"Now it’s time for those of us who she made deposits in, who she encouraged, who she mentored, to take the torch and carry out her legacy and keep her memory alive.”

Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, said in a statement that Smith and the Black Wall Street Chamber "have long been vital to the regional coalition of chambers that work tirelessly to make northeast Oklahoma better for everyone."

“We know firsthand how dedicated and visionary Sherry was as a business professional, as a community leader and as an advocate for Tulsa," Neal said. "We send our deepest condolences to all who had the good fortune to work alongside Sherry, and to call her friend and colleague. She was a friend to many, and was always so kind and welcoming, whether you knew her or not. She will be truly missed.”