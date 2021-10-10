Sheriff's office seeks information in Saturday homicide

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office is seeking information after a man was found dead in his front yard — the victim of an apparent homicide.

At 3:15 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a call of a man lying in the yard of a home.

When deputies arrived at 1525 E. 56th St. North, they found Billy Morris Lindsey, 58, dead in the front yard of his home. His body showed obvious signs of trauma, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

TCSO detectives are investigating Lindsey’s death as a homicide. The yard where he was found is located just west of Turley and about five miles south of Sperry.

Linsey was last known to be alive around 11 p.m. Friday, the release said.

TCSO detectives are asking anyone with information on his slaying to call 918-596-5600.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. If a Crime Stoppers tip leads to an arrest, people may be eligible for a cash reward.

The incident is TCSO’s seventh homicide of 2021.