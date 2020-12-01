Sheriff's deputies investigating double shooting in Turley

Authorities are searching for three black juveniles who reportedly shot a woman and her 15-year-old daughter in Turley on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was struck in the back and her daughter was struck in the thigh while they were riding ATVs on the Osage Prairie Trail in the 5800 block of North Madison Avenue, near 56th Street North and Peoria Avenue, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office reported.

Both were taken to the hospital. Their conditions were not immediately available.

They were reportedly riding ATVs on the trail when they were approached shortly after 4 p.m. by three juvenile black males, also riding a blue ATV.

The juveniles reportedly opened fire on the woman and her daughter then fled the area.

All three juveniles were wearing black hoodies, and one was wearing a red beanie, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office said.

The spokeswoman said anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is asked to call 911.

