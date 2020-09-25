Sheriff Regalado's appearance in Inhofe ad raises eyebrows

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado's appearances in a campaign advertisement for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and at rally for President Donald Trump may have ticked off some constituents but don't seem to have violated any state or federal laws.

Regalado was in uniform for both, and in the ad he's standing in front of a phalanx of people dressed in generic law enforcement garb. Some questioned whether that violated the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits federal and some state employees from engaging in political activity.

The Office of Special Counsel, which oversees enforcement of the act, said elected local officials are generally exempt. It directed a reporter to a 2012 OSC opinion stating sheriffs may engage in political activities while in uniform as long as they don't order or coerce department employees to do the same.

It was noted the Hatch Act is primarily intended to protect non-elected employees from political intimidation and misuse.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office said it could find no state statute that addresses the issues of sheriffs campaigning in uniform.