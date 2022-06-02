Sheriff deputies arrest homicide suspect in north Tulsa

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in complaint of first-degree murder after his wife died of an apparent beating, according to a TCSO news release.

Police responded to a call Monday afternoon of a woman suffering from a diving injury at Bird Creek and was unconscious. When police arrived at the 4200 block of East 56th Street North, they found Michael Christopher Jimenez, 41, of Glenpool, on the bank of the creek with his wife, Erica Jimenez, who had signs of trauma to her body, according to deputies.

Erica Jimenez died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital. Detectives developed evidence that indicated Erica had been beaten at another location prior to being taken to Bird Creek, deputies said.

Michael Jimenez was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife to death.

