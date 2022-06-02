 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheriff deputies arrest homicide suspect in north Tulsa

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Christopher Jimenez

Jimenez

 Michael Dekker

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man in complaint of first-degree murder after his wife died of an apparent beating, according to a TCSO news release.

Police responded to a call Monday afternoon of a woman suffering from a diving injury at Bird Creek and was unconscious. When police arrived at the 4200 block of East 56th Street North, they found Michael Christopher Jimenez, 41, of Glenpool, on the bank of the creek with his wife, Erica Jimenez, who had signs of trauma to her body, according to deputies.

Erica Jimenez died from her injuries after being transported to a local hospital. Detectives developed evidence that indicated Erica had been beaten at another location prior to being taken to Bird Creek, deputies said.

Michael Jimenez was arrested Wednesday for allegedly beating his wife to death.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Chlorine shortage likely to impact pool season again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert