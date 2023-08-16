Anna Codutti Tulsa World Breaking News Editor Follow Anna Codutti Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Officials believe remains found Tuesday near 5600 North Lewis Ave. are the bodies of Dwayne Selby and his mother, who went missing in late October 2021.

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said testing is needed to confirm the identities, but their families have been alerted about this "big step" in what has become a triple homicide investigation.

The remains of Jack Grimes, Selby's friend who had reportedly traveled with him to a horse show in Texas, were found Oct. 31, 2021, more than a week after he and Selby failed to resurface after the trip to Fort Worth. Selby’s mother, 80-year-old Glenda “Cookie” Parton of Pryor, disappeared while looking for her son.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Grimes’ death a homicide.

Parton was last seen Oct. 25, 2021, while driving her car, which was found abandoned on the side of U.S. 75 near the 56th Street North exit the next day. The car in which Selby and Grimes were supposed to have traveled to Texas together was found early Oct. 28, abandoned deep in Mohawk Park, 5701 E. 36th St. North.

Searches of the area where Grimes' remains were found, as well as the areas where Parton’s and Grimes’ cars were located, initially turned up no new leads.

Regalado said Wednesday that Parton and Selby's bodies were found less than half a mile from where her car was found, just several hundred yards from the location Grimes' remains were discovered last fall.

Cadaver dogs could have missed the scent needed to hit on those remains during the first searches, which Regalado noted were during winter months. He could not rule out that the bodies had been moved at some point.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Regalado said of the triple homicide investigation, adding the discovery is "somewhat of a closure to the family" of Selby and Parton.

Items found in the same location as the bodies led investigators to be "pretty positive" DNA testing will identify them as Selby and Parton. Regalado cited the complexity of the investigation in not disclosing what the items were.

Grimes, Selby and Parton owned a horse business together, TCSO spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said when Grimes' body was located less than a mile from his home.

Selby and Grimes lived at the property together, Regalado said, where they also had a workshop.

He said the two bodies were found in the same vicinity Tuesday after detectives followed up on a tip received earlier in the week.

"It's unfortunate that it's like this, ... with very little cooperation, very few witnesses if any," Regalado said of the investigation, "and the ones we have we have to corroborate, as well as information we get. It's not information that came easily."

Detectives found video evidence that's "provided a very tight timeline" of the events leading up to Selby and Grimes' disappearance, the sheriff said.

"Because of that, the person of interest is still a person of interest," Regalado said without identifying a person or motive.

