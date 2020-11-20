Shelters prepare to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need with pandemic in mind

At last year’s Thanksgiving meal at the Salvation Army Center of Hope, hundreds in need of a meal enjoyed fresh home-style cooking, caring conversations and the sound of musicians playing horns.
Maj. Mark Harwell is expecting hundreds to enjoy it again, but in a slightly different way.
"Of course, the social distancing is a challenge," Harwell said in a phone interview Friday.
Tables that would normally seat seven or eight will be reduced to four, other than family units, and the line of those waiting out the door might stretch even longer than normal as individuals space out, he said.
The event will be hosted inside, and those eating can't wear masks while they eat, so there has been a reduction in volunteers who are willing to step up to the plate, which is certainly understandable, Harwell said.
But the suffering of hunger among the people experiencing homelessness in Tulsa doesn't cease in light of the ongoing pandemic. In fact, it's probably exacerbated.
With so many falling on hard times as jobs are lost and evictions are posted, there's likely going to be new faces this year, Harwell said; people who probably never thought they'd need to seek assistance, but the center will be glad to host them.
"Very few of us really know hunger," Harwell said. "But we definitely all know that it's one of the most desperate experiences a human being could know."
With compassion in mind, cancelling was out of the question, just as it was at the John 3:16 Mission.
"We want to make sure that we do all we can to help people," said the Rev. Steve Whitaker, president and senior pastor for the John 3:16 Mission, adding that staff is already being doubly careful.
The facility is sanitized five times a day, masks are required, temperatures are taken daily and social distancing will be ensured in a CDC guideline-compliant atmosphere, Whitaker said. Seating will be cut in half, and volunteers will wear plastic aprons and gloves while doubling-up their masks.
Whitaker said the mission has also seen a drop in willing volunteers, likely because of COVID-19.
Both facilities are in need of helping hands as the day approaches, as well as generous helpings of food donations.
"There's so many other ways to help," Harwell said.
The Salvation Army needs about 40 pies before its annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, served from noon to 2 p.m. at the Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave., along with new adult undergarments and winter hats, gloves and scarves to pass out to attendees.
Donations can be dropped off at or shipped to the Center of Hope or the area command building at 924 S. Hudson Ave., Harwell said.
The John 3:16 Mission is in need of turkeys and all the trimmings ahead of a massive drive-through food distribution on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2027 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
As of Friday's count, the organization had about 3,600 turkeys, Whitaker said, which is a large number, but it doesn't seem as large when one sees the lines of people who are bound to show up.
"We thought we would do 4,000 before the pandemic," Whitaker said.
The Mission now expects to distribute about 5,000 baskets to families in need.
Volunteers will be on hand between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at two Walmart Neighborhood Markets, 12912 E. 86th St. N. in Owasso and 1770 S. Elm Place in Broken Arrow to accept frozen turkeys, stuffing, instant potatoes, gravy mix, mac & cheese, canned sweet potatoes, canned corn, canned green beans, canned fruit, cranberry sauce, pie filling or Jell-O. Donations can also be delivered to the Mission Shelter at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., Mission Family & Youth Center at 2027 N. MLK Jr. Blvd. and Under the Sun Garden Center at 91st Street and Yale Avenue.
Meals for the homeless will be served Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Mission Shelter.
For more information, to volunteer or to make donations for any of the above events, visit salarmytulsa.org and john316mission.org.
