Shelters prepare to serve Thanksgiving meals to those in need with pandemic in mind

"Very few of us really know hunger," Harwell said. "But we definitely all know that it's one of the most desperate experiences a human being could know."

With compassion in mind, cancelling was out of the question, just as it was at the John 3:16 Mission.

"We want to make sure that we do all we can to help people," said the Rev. Steve Whitaker, president and senior pastor for the John 3:16 Mission, adding that staff is already being doubly careful.

The facility is sanitized five times a day, masks are required, temperatures are taken daily and social distancing will be ensured in a CDC guideline-compliant atmosphere, Whitaker said. Seating will be cut in half, and volunteers will wear plastic aprons and gloves while doubling-up their masks.

Whitaker said the mission has also seen a drop in willing volunteers, likely because of COVID-19.

Both facilities are in need of helping hands as the day approaches, as well as generous helpings of food donations.

"There's so many other ways to help," Harwell said.