Shannon Kepler acquitted of first-degree murder, convicted on two related counts

A jury on Monday acquitted former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler of first-degree murder but found him guilty of other counts related to the 2014 shooting death of Jeremey Lake.

In his fifth trial in Lake's death, Kepler was convicted of a second-degree murder count alleging he caused the death of another by using or discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and a count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.

Kepler, 60, was facing charges this time in federal court in the shooting death of Lake, a 19-year-old who was dating one of his daughters at the time.

The verdict followed four days of testimony last week in Tulsa federal court.

Kepler claimed he shot Lake after the latter pointed a gun at him, although no pistol was found on the teen at the scene

A federal grand jury named Kepler in a three-count indictment in November.

In March, the Oklahoma Court of Criminals overturned Kepler’s 2017 state first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15 year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.