Shannon Kepler acquitted of first-degree murder, convicted on two related counts

A jury on Monday acquitted former Tulsa Police officer Shannon Kepler of first-degree murder but found him guilty of other counts related to the 2014 shooting death of Jeremey Lake.
In his fifth trial in Lake's death, Kepler was convicted of a second-degree murder count alleging he caused the death of another by using or discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and a count of assault with a dangerous weapon in Indian Country.
Kepler, 60, was facing charges this time in federal court in the shooting death of Lake, a 19-year-old who was dating one of his daughters at the time.
The verdict followed four days of testimony last week in Tulsa federal court.
Kepler claimed he shot Lake after the latter pointed a gun at him, although no pistol was found on the teen at the scene
A federal grand jury named Kepler in a three-count indictment in November.
In March, the Oklahoma Court of Criminals overturned Kepler’s 2017 state first-degree manslaughter conviction and 15 year prison term on jurisdictional grounds.
The state appellate court’s ruling mirrors a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July that determined the boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation during the 1860s in Oklahoma were never disestablished.
The ruling meant major crimes involving American Indians that occurred within the tribal boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation reservation were the jurisdiction of either the federal or tribal governments, rather than the state.
Kepler appealed his October 2017 state conviction and sentence, in part, on grounds that other court rulings that determined the state of Oklahoma did not have jurisdiction to try American Indians due to the so-called McGirt v Oklahoma U.S. Supreme Court ruling also applied to him.
Kepler is a member of Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the shooting death occurred within the tribe’s reservation.
Prior to being convicted in 2017, three other state trials ended in hung juries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Video: Fifth trial for former Tulsa police officer.