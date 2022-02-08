Sewage testing for COVID-19 at 'very high plateau' in Tulsa with 'optimistic' signs for decrease soon

THD's COVID-19 ZIP code map for the third consecutive week was entirely dark red on Feb. 2 for "extreme severe" risk — the worst category and one added by the agency in December 2020 after its initial rollout in September 2020 because of how bad the spread had become.

Ellen Niemitalo, a registered nurse and the Tulsa Health Department's clinic services manager, said that while prior COVID infections can offer some immunity, the safest and most effective protection is through vaccination.

Niemitalo said the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations happen to people who are unvaccinated or not up to date with a booster shot.

Federal data show that 60.0% of Tulsa County's population is fully vaccinated, or about 64.5% of the population who is eligible to be vaccinated — ages 5 and older. Of those who are fully vaccinated, 36.9%, or 39.9% who are ages 18 and older, have received a booster shot.

Niemitalo noted that the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have granted full approval to Moderna's vaccine, called Spikevax.

She noted that that now makes two vaccines that are fully approved, with the other being Comirnaty by Pfizer.