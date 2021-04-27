Severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday in parts of state; flooding a concern for Tulsa area

Severe storms with tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday into Thursday for much of the state, forecasters said.

As of Monday, the severe storm threat is expected to be greater Tuesday in western and central Oklahoma, while flooding is the bigger concern in eastern Oklahoma from Tuesday night through Thursday, forecasters said.

“Thunderstorm chances will increase late Tuesday, and especially Tuesday night into Wednesday, as a strong upper level storm system moves slowly east out of the southwest U.S. and a cold front sags slowly southeast into our area,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

“Some severe weather potential will exist with this system, especially during the day Wednesday, but the main concern will likely become heavy rainfall and possible flooding by later Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches will be common, with locally higher amounts possible. The rain will taper off from north to south during the day Thursday.”

The weather service said emergency management personnel and first responders should monitor updated forecasts and outlooks in advance of the storm system late Tuesday through Thursday.