Severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday in parts of state; flooding a concern for Tulsa area
Severe weather possible Tuesday night, Wednesday in parts of state; flooding a concern for Tulsa area

  • Updated
Squall lines and supercells: It's worth knowing the difference in storm season

Severe storms with tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday into Thursday for much of the state, forecasters said.

As of Monday, the severe storm threat is expected to be greater Tuesday in western and central Oklahoma, while flooding is the bigger concern in eastern Oklahoma from Tuesday night through Thursday, forecasters said.

“Thunderstorm chances will increase late Tuesday, and especially Tuesday night into Wednesday, as a strong upper level storm system moves slowly east out of the southwest U.S. and a cold front sags slowly southeast into our area,” the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

“Some severe weather potential will exist with this system, especially during the day Wednesday, but the main concern will likely become heavy rainfall and possible flooding by later Wednesday and Wednesday night. Rainfall amounts of two to four inches will be common, with locally higher amounts possible. The rain will taper off from north to south during the day Thursday.”

The weather service said emergency management personnel and first responders should monitor updated forecasts and outlooks in advance of the storm system late Tuesday through Thursday.

Tulsa averages 3.79 inches of rain in April. So far this month, 2.57 inches has fallen at the city’s official weather service recording site at Tulsa International Airport.

As of Monday, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman had much of Oklahoma, including Tulsa and central Oklahoma, in the “slight” category for severe weather on Tuesday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.

“Any storms that do form will likely become supercellular, with the potential for all severe hazards, including very large hail and tornadoes,” the Storm Prediction Center said.

The center’s severe outlook likely will be updated on Tuesday, depending on conditions.

“There is a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday across all but far northwest parts of Oklahoma. Large hail will be the main concern,” the weather service in Norman said.

So far, five tornadoes have been documented in the state this year — four in January and one in March, according to the weather service.

The state averages 11.8 tornadoes in April and 24.3 tornadoes in May, according to official records dating to 1950.

Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.

Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'

The Census Results: What is Apportionment?

