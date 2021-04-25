Severe weather possible Tuesday in central Oklahoma; flooding a concern for Tulsa area

Severe storms with tornadoes, hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall are possible Tuesday into Thursday for much of the state, forecasters said.
As of Sunday, the severe storm threat is greater Tuesday in western and central Oklahoma, while flooding is the bigger concern in eastern Oklahoma on Tuesday night through Thursday, forecasters said.
A cold front will move slowly southeast across the area Wednesday and Thursday. At the same time, a strong upper level storm system will move slowly east from the southwest U.S. into far west Texas, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"These features will result in several rounds of showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday night through Thursday. While a few severe storms will be possible, heavy rainfall and flooding will likely be the bigger concern, especially by later Wednesday into Thursday," the weather service in Tulsa said.
Forecasters also said emergency management personnel and first responders should monitor updated forecasts and outlooks in advance of the storm system Tuesday night through Thursday.
Three to four inches of rain or more is possible for parts of eastern Oklahoma from Tuesday through Thursday, forecasters said.
Tulsa averages 3.79 inches of rain in April. So far this month, 2.57 inches has fallen at the city's official weather service recording site at Tulsa International Airport.
As of Sunday, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman had western and central Oklahoma in the "slight" category for severe weather on Tuesday, the second-lowest on a five-tier scale.
" ... Environmental conditions support a predominantly supercell (thunderstorm) mode with any storms that do develop. All severe hazards are possible, including very large hail and tornadoes," the SPC said.
The SPC said some uncertainty still exists for conditions Tuesday afternoon and evening, and said people should check for updated forecasts.
So far, five tornadoes have been documented in the state — four in January and one in March — this year, according to the weather service.
The state averages 11.8 tornadoes in April and 24.3 tornadoes in May.
Throwback Tulsa: On April 24,1993, deadly tornado hits Catoosa and Tulsa
