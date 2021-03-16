 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, hail expected Wednesday in Southeast U.S.

Severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, hail expected Wednesday in Southeast U.S.

{{featured_button_text}}
Wednesday SPC outlook
Courtesy Storm Prediction Center, Norman

Tornadoes — "several of which may be intense" are expected with a severe weather outbreak in the Southeastern U.S. on Wednesday, forecasters said.

"A regional outbreak of severe storms is expected Wednesday into Wednesday night across portions of the lower Mississippi Valley into Alabama. Widespread severe storms capable of producing tornadoes ... very large hail and intense damaging wind gusts are expected," the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said.

Parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama are in the "moderate" category for severe weather Wednesday, the second-highest on a five-tier scale.

Parts of eastern Oklahoma near the Arkansas border are in the "slight" category for severe weather Wednesday, and most of the state is in the "slight" category for severe weather Tuesday into Wednesday, the SPC said.

More than one round of severe storms are possible Wednesday across parts of Mississippi into Alabama during the afternoon into the overnight hours, forecasters said.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Schumer will push comprehensive immigration bill

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News