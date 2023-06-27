National Weather Service Tulsa is tracking the threat of severe thunderstorms Tuesday night with "strong damaging winds likely" and the potential for golf ball-sized hail.

Most of Tulsa County is in the enhanced risk area, according to the Storm Prediction Center, with wind gusts of up to 70-80 mph expected. The storms are expected to arrive after 9 p.m., with the most likely timing between 10 p.m. and 2-3 a.m.

"Recent storm damage has left many trees weakened across the region, and additional damage is possible with stronger winds," the National Weather Service Tulsa report reads. A few hundred residents have remained without power since the June 18 storms that resulted in a historic 100 mph wind advisory from NWS Tulsa.

Efforts to restore power across the city Tuesday could be affected by a cluster of strong thunderstorms likely later in the morning, with the potential for heavy rainfall and dangerous lightning. Hot and humid conditions are expected into Tuesday afternoon with heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees.

An EMSA Medical Heat Alert remains in effect through Friday; 31 patients with heat-related symptoms have been hospitalized since the alert was issued June 19.

Photos: See the aftermath as high winds devastate the Tulsa area last weekend Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Peoria utility lines Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Tulsa storm damage Storm Storm Storm Storm Storms Charging Station Lamp Post Repair Blown Over Stoplight Utility Crew Liberty Towers Storm Damage Cooling Station Cooling Station Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storms Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Cleanup Storm Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES