Severe storms are possible Thursday morning in the Tulsa area, with primary threats being gusting winds, hail and flash flooding. 

Strong to severe storms have been noisily making their way through Tulsa in the overnight hours. 

Severe thunderstorms capable of 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail moved through the area about 4 a.m., and much of Tulsa and parts of surrounding counties remain under a flash flood warning until 8:15 a.m.

Lingering storms are non-severe, but forecasters warn any sudden strengthening could see dangerous gusts of wind, large hail and a continued flash flood threat. 

Tulsa International Airport's rain gauge showed 2.28 inches of rain had fallen in the past 6 hours, with 1.95 inches recorded in Bixby, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet. 

Some customers have lost power in the morning storms, but PSO reports no widespread outages in the Tulsa area.

