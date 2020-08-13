Strong to severe storms have been noisily making their way through Tulsa in the overnight hours.
Severe thunderstorms capable of 70 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail moved through the area about 4 a.m., and much of Tulsa and parts of surrounding counties remain under a flash flood warning until 8:15 a.m.
Lingering storms are non-severe, but forecasters warn any sudden strengthening could see dangerous gusts of wind, large hail and a continued flash flood threat.
Tulsa International Airport's rain gauge showed 2.28 inches of rain had fallen in the past 6 hours, with 1.95 inches recorded in Bixby, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
Some customers have lost power in the morning storms, but PSO reports no widespread outages in the Tulsa area.