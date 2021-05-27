Severe storms moving south, east of Tulsa metro, but flash flood warnings, tornado watches continue

Update 6:45 p.m.: The tornado watch for Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek, Okmulgee, Adair, Cherokee, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Sequoyah, Haskell, Latimer, LeFlore, McIntosh, Pittsburg counties has been extended to 9 p.m.
Update 6:20 p.m.: Most severe thunderstorms have moved south and east of the Tulsa metro, but many areas remain under flash flood warnings. A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area until late tonight.
Update 5:00 p.m.: A flash flood warning has been issued for northern Tulsa County, eastern Osage County, eastern Pawnee County and Washington County until 7:30 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Tulsa said over one to three inches of rain have already fallen in those areas.
Tulsa and much of the state are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Thursday.
The watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.
Both the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas are included in the watch, which encompasses dozens of counties in mostly the northern two-thirds of the state.
The area remains at an "enhanced" risk for severe weather this afternoon, tonight and into Friday morning, forecasters said.
"The better chance of severe weather and flooding looks to occur from Thursday evening into early Friday morning with a thunderstorm complex expected to form along a cold front that will move from northwest to southeast through most of the area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
"However, there is also a chance of discrete supercell (thunderstorm) development in advance of the front during the mid- to late afternoon across northeast Oklahoma.
"Very large hail and a tornado threat would exist with discrete storms if they develop."
"Storms should eventually develop into a complex and push southeast across the area Thursday evening and overnight. Damaging winds will become the primary threat, although there will be at least a low chance of tornadoes along the leading edge of the line of storms," forecasters said.
"The severe weather threat will end from north to south overnight."
The Storm Prediction Center in Norman has Tulsa and much of the state in the "enhanced" category for severe weather chances, the middle of a five-tier scale.
Tulsa and surrounding counties are also under a flash flood watch through late tonight.
"Multiple rounds of thunderstorms are expected to track across northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas today and tonight," forecasters said.
"Storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall rates, and could train over the same areas, resulting in flash flooding."
The watch means rapidly rising water or flooding is possible within the watch area.
"If you are in the watch area, keep informed, and be ready for quick action if flash flooding is observed or if a warning is issued," forecasters said.
Several events are ongoing or are scheduled on Thursday night in Tulsa, including the Senior PGA golf tournament, which began Thursday at Southern Hills Country Club, and the John Hope Franklin National Symposium keynote speaker at 6 p.m.
Featured video
Take a peek inside the National Weather Center in Norman.
Read the story: Oklahoma Mesonet, the 'gold standard' of weather networks for the nation, turns 25: 'Every year we are finding new uses'