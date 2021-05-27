Severe storms moving south, east of Tulsa metro, but flash flood warnings, tornado watches continue

The area remains at an "enhanced" risk for severe weather this afternoon, tonight and into Friday morning, forecasters said.

"The better chance of severe weather and flooding looks to occur from Thursday evening into early Friday morning with a thunderstorm complex expected to form along a cold front that will move from northwest to southeast through most of the area," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

"However, there is also a chance of discrete supercell (thunderstorm) development in advance of the front during the mid- to late afternoon across northeast Oklahoma.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Very large hail and a tornado threat would exist with discrete storms if they develop."

"Storms should eventually develop into a complex and push southeast across the area Thursday evening and overnight. Damaging winds will become the primary threat, although there will be at least a low chance of tornadoes along the leading edge of the line of storms," forecasters said.

"The severe weather threat will end from north to south overnight."