Severe storms continue moving south, east of Tulsa metro, but flash flood warnings continue

Update 6:20 p.m.: Most severe thunderstorms have moved south and east of the Tulsa metro, but many areas remain under flash flood warnings. A flash flood watch is in effect for the entire area until late tonight.

Update 5:00 p.m.: A flash flood warning has been issued for northern Tulsa County, eastern Osage County, eastern Pawnee County and Washington County until 7:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa said over one to three inches of rain have already fallen in those areas.

Tulsa and much of the state are under a tornado watch until 7 p.m. Thursday.

The watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

Both the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metro areas are included in the watch, which encompasses dozens of counties in mostly the northern two-thirds of the state.