Several Tulsa houses of worship display 'Black Lives Matter' on anniversary of Terence Crutcher's death

Religious leaders from Tulsa’s churches and temples gathered at a midtown church Wednesday to issue a proclamation: Black lives matter.

More than a half-dozen leaders at the houses of worship gathered at noon outside All Souls Unitarian Church, located at 29th Street and Peoria Avenue, in front of a mural that spelled out that proclamation in large yellow block letters.

The statement and murals come on the heels of Tulsa city officials deciding to remove the Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Avenue in the coming months as part of a scheduled street repaving project.

Local activists painted Tulsa’s BLM sign on the street without the city’s permission on the eve of Juneteenth, the day before President Donald Trump’s campaign rally at the BOK Center.

“We admit in this moment that this symbolic public art mural is not the systemic change that is so desperately needed, but we also see a need, the need, right now to hold up this phrase, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and to reclaim it for our lives, for all our lives, here in Tulsa,” said Rabbi Dan Kaiman of Congregation B’Nai Emunah. “We do not view this phrase, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ as political speech but as a declaration of something that should be obvious but is not.