Seven area Girl Scouts recently earned the organization's highest honor, the Gold Award, for their dedication, leadership and community service.

To earn the award, a Girl Scout completes at least one leadership-focused Journey before designing and implementing a "Take Action" project that solves a specific community need.

Hannah Cross, Alyssa Engle, Avery Dodson, Ava Gaspar, Reva Mahajan, Tinley Ryan-Kratky and Tru West were the recipients with the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma.

“These girls have demonstrated exceptional dedication, leadership, and community service,” said Susan Crenshaw, energy manager at Harrison Energy Partners and a Girl Scout alumnae/Gold Award recipient. “Completing the Gold Award project was transformative for me. I encourage all girls to take on the challenge and become proud Gold Award recipients for life.”

The minimum time devoted to the project related to the Gold Award is 80 hours over one or two years, in addition to schooling, work, social life and regular Girl Scout activities.