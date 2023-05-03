Seven people who were found dead Monday on a property near Henryetta suffered gunshot wounds to the head in an apparent murder-suicide, authorities announced Wednesday.

Jesse McFadden, 39, killed six people before turning the gun on himself, Okmulgee Police Chief and head of the District 25 Violent Crime Task Force Joe Prentice said during a press conference. Prentice identified the other shooting victims as:

Ivy Webster, 14.

Brittany Brewer, 15.

Tiffany Guess, 13.

Michael Mayo, 15.

Rylee Allen, 17.

Holly McFadden, 35.

The victims each suffered one to three gunshot wounds to the head, Prentice said.

“The evidence is that Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself. Beyond that, I don’t know what his thought process was," Prentice said.

The bodies were discovered after a search warrant was served on the property that the McFaddens rented. The firearm that was used is believed to be a 9 mm handgun that Holly McFadden purchased in January 2022.

An alert was issued Monday morning by Oklahoma Highway Patrol after Webster reportedly did not return home Sunday when expected. She and Brewer had left Saturday for a planned sleepover with Tiffany Guess, and were believed to be in the company of McFadden and his family.

McFadden, a registered sex offender who was released in 2020 after serving 17 years for rape, had missed a court date Monday on additional sex-crime charges. Prentice said he believes McFadden was up to date on the state's sex offender registry.

Holly McFadden's family has said Jesse McFadden was a “con man” and “master manipulator” who successfully sold his lies about past crimes by enlisting other people to play along.

McFadden had been with Holly for a couple of years and they married in 2022, her family said. Guess, Mayo and Allen were Holly McFadden's children.

Prentice said the timing of the killings was unclear. Webster and Brewer were last seen in Henryetta on Saturday night.

"Beyond that, I can't tell you," Prentice said.

The bodies were all found outside of the residence on the property, Prentice said. Webster and Brewster were found about 150 yards from each other about a quarter of a mile from the residence. The other bodies were found together in a heavily wooded area, not far from a broken cellphone, Prentice said.

Asked about the scene, Prentiss said it appeared to him that the bodies were "staged."

"I think the bodies were moved from where they were originally killed," he said.

Prentice declined to speculate on a motive for the killings and noted there are questions about the case that will never be answered.

"People that perpetrate crimes like this are evil and normal folks like us can't understand why they do it," he said.