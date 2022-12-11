Serving on military naming commission an honor for Jenks resident

Jenks resident Jerry Buchanan hesitated when his longtime friend U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe asked him to serve on the commission given the job of reviewing and likely recommending changes for 10 U.S. military bases with names linked to the Confederacy.

Buchanan knew the assignment would mean a lot of work, a lot of travel and a lot of criticism no matter what the commission did. And he was right on all accounts.

But Buchanan said yes, and almost two years later says he wouldn’t have traded the experience for anything.

“It’s the most honorable thing I’ve ever done in my life,” said Buchanan. “It sounds hokey but it’s the truth: to serve our country in a way that’s positive for the future.”

A Durant native and Vietnam-era drill instructor, Buchanan says he tried to bring an enlisted personnel point of view to the commission whose other seven members were three retired generals, a retired admiral, a former Air Force officer, a member of Congress and a defense policy expert.

“When we were talking with the military, we were not only talking with the post commanders, we were talking with enlisted people as well,” Buchanan said. “I called on them, and I did with the perspective of being in their shoes.”

Buchanan said he told them, “’I was an NCO myself. I want to get your thoughts on this.’”

“We got everything from ‘We don’t think it needs to be changed,’ to ‘We definitely do think it needs to be changed,’ to ‘We don’t really care.’”

The Commission on the Naming of Items of the Department of Defense that Commemorate the Confederate States of America or Any Person Who Served Voluntarily with the Confederates States of America — generally just called the Naming Commission — was authorized by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

As the formal name suggests, the commission’s task was to identify and make recommendations about Department of Defense assets that glorify or memorialize the Confederacy and those who voluntarily served it.

This included not only reviewing base names but details such as unit insignias, buildings, art installations and place names.

The commission was also asked to estimate the cost of the proposed changes.

Ultimately, the commission recommended changing the names of nine military installations, all created in the South between 1917 and 1942 and named for Confederate officers. A 10th, Ft. Belvoir in Virginia, was deemed outside the scope of the commission.

No Oklahoma bases are among the 10.

The commission received more than 34,000 submissions, with 3,663 unique names, for renaming purposes. Those were whittled down to 10 for each of the nine bases tagged for redesignation.

Four Oklahoma natives made a top 10, although none was ultimately recommended. The four were Medal of Honor recipients Ernest Childers of Broken Arrow and Ruben Rivers of Tecumseh, Comanche Code Talker Charles Chibitty, and decorated combat sergeant Pascal Poolaw of Apache.

As the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, Inhofe was not enthusiastic about the commission. He picked Buchanan, who knows Inhofe about as well as anyone and has a reputation for evenhandedness, to represent him on a delicate and complicated mission.

Buchanan says Inhofe’s first priority was to make sure the base communities were heard and didn’t feel like change was “being forced down their throats.”

The commission visited all 10 bases under review plus the Army and Naval academies. They met with everyone from commanding officers to enlisted personnel and people in the surrounding communities.

Community members, and especially military retirees, seemed particularly resistant to change, citing both tradition and the cost of rebranding.

Buchanan said his impression was that most opposition was based more on nostalgia for the name than identification with the person behind the name.

Buchanan said the toughest situation was probably Fort Bragg, North Carolina, because of its tradition and status as the base of several well-known units.

“They consider themselves the elite of our military — and guess what? They are,” said Buchanan.

“An old general came up to us and said, ‘Please don’t do this to us,’” said Buchanan. “’This is our tradition. It’s our heart and soul.’”

But Fort Bragg is generally considered among the most egregiously inappropriately named U.S. military bases. Confederate Gen. Braxton Bragg was not only a slave-owner, but he was also quarrelsome, widely disliked and not a very good general.

Buchanan said base leadership, aware that change was almost inevitable, rallied the community around the name Fort Liberty — and that wound up being the commission’s recommendation. It is the commission’s only first choice that is not a person or persons.

The other eight recommended names include 10 individuals. Two are civilians. Three are women, three are African American and at least one is Hispanic. Some critics think there should have been more.

“No matter who we chose, there was going to be criticism,” said Buchanan. “There would be someone who says, ‘You should have chosen a woman.’ ‘You should have chosen a Black person.’”

Buchanan said the desire to see bases named for someone “other than another white person” is understandable and appropriate.

“There should be posts names for women,” he said. “There should be posts named for people of color.”

Buchanan said the commission members often disagreed among themselves, but always worked together.

“This commission was 100% nonpartisan,” he said. “That was the beauty of it. We did not let our political views get in the way of making decisions.

“Am I more conservative than most of the commissioners? Absolutely. Are they more liberal than me? Absolutely. But we respected each other so much that I changed their minds on some things and they changed my mind on some things.”