Services set for Saint Francis shooting victims Amanda Glenn, Dr. Stephanie Husen

Services have been scheduled for two of the victims of Wednesday's mass shooting on the Saint Francis Hospital campus.

A funeral for Amanda Glenn of Sand Springs, is set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs under the direction of Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home of Sand Springs.

A Rosary will be prayed for Dr. Stephanie Husen at 7 p.m. Friday, and a funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Saturday, both at the Church of St. Benedict in Broken Arrow. Husen's services are under the direction of Hayhurst Funeral Home of Broken Arrow.

Glenn, 40, worked in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, who also was killed, along with Husen, 48, and William Love, 73. Love initially was described as a patient, but Tulsa police said later that he was accompanying his wife to her appointment.

The gunman, whom police identified as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, took his own life.

Authorities said a note found on his body detailed his intention to kill Phillips and anyone who stood in his way. Police said Louis blamed Phillips for ongoing pain he suffered following back surgery performed by Phillips.

Glenn is survived by her husband, Jonathan “Beau” Glenn, and their two sons, Gabe Glenn, 18, and Ian Glenn, 16.

The last her family heard from Glenn was a text message in which she said there was an active shooter on the floor and that she was scared and was going to hide under a desk, family friend Jeremy Wolfe said.

Glenn had worked in the office for the last several years but had worked in the medical field for nearly two decades.

Amanda and Beau Glenn both graduated in 2000 from Charles Page High School in Sand Springs. Gabe Glenn graduated from the school just two weeks ago.

Amanda and Beau Glenn had been married for 19 years, although they had known each other much longer, "probably since middle school,” Beau Glenn's sister, Kristin McPherson, said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/GlennFamily.

Husen was an orthopedic surgeon with an office in the Natalie Building, where the shooting rampage occurred.

She reportedly had worked as a sports medicine specialist most recently and had worked for many years as a physical therapist before pursuing her medical degree from the Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine.

She graduated in 2004 with an emphasis in internal medicine and pediatrics followed by a fellowship in non-operative sports medicine.

A Ponca City native, she was a member of Ponca City High School’s Class of 1992.