Services for Amanda Glenn, killed in Saint Francis shootings, set for Thursday

Funeral services for Amanda Glenn, a Sand Springs woman who was killed Wednesday in the mass shooting on the Saint Francis Hospital campus, are set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Broadway Baptist Church in Sand Springs under the direction of Mark Griffith Riverside Funeral Home of Sand Springs.

Glenn, 40, worked in the office of Dr. Preston Phillips, 59, who also was killed, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, 48, and William Love, 73. Love initially was described as a patient, but Tulsa police said later that he was accompanying his wife to her appointment.

The gunman, whom police identified as Michael Louis, 45, of Muskogee, took his own life.

Authorities said a note found on his body detailed his intention to kill Phillips and anyone who stood in his way. Police said Louis blamed Phillips for ongoing pain he suffered following back surgery performed by Phillips.

Glenn is survived by her husband, Jonathan “Beau” Glenn, and their two sons, Gabe Glenn, 18, and Ian Glenn, 16.

The last her family heard from Glenn was a text message in which she said there was an active shooter on the floor and that she was scared and was going to hide under a desk, family friend Jeremy Wolfe said.

Glenn had worked in the office for the last several years but had worked in the medical field for nearly two decades.

Amanda and Beau Glenn both graduated in 2000 from Charles Page High School in Sand Springs. Gabe Glenn graduated from the school just two weeks ago.

Amanda and Beau Glenn had been married for 19 years, although they had known each other much longer, "probably since middle school,” Beau Glenn's sister, Kristin McPherson, said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with expenses. It can be found at bit.ly/GlennFamily.