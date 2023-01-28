Service providers explain how federal funding has helped them address homelessness

Mayor G.T. Bynum’s task force on homelessness will spend the next few weeks hearing from the people on the ground caring for the unsheltered.

They are an important voice. Tulsa, like many cities across the country, relies almost exclusively on nonprofit service providers to do the hard and thankless work. And, like most municipal governments across the country, Tulsa’s financial contribution to that effort has been almost exclusively in the form of federal pass-through dollars.

In the last two years, the city dedicated an unprecedented $14.1 million to address the issue, much of it funded through one-time federal COVID-relief programs. An additional $6.5 million in federal dollars will be awarded later this year.

“We have to have it,” Mack Haltom, executive director of the Tulsa Day Center, said of the funding. “We need it to get people off of the streets and out of the shelters.”

The Day Center was one of more than a dozen organizations to receive federal dollars through the city in the last two years, according to the city. The funding paid for programs big and small. Nearly $3 million went to City Lights to operate a low-barrier shelter during the pandemic, and the Day Center received $19,000 for a free nurses clinic.

Most of the recipients received multiple allocations to pay for a variety of work.

Haltom said the funding the Day Center receives helps pay for rapid rehousing and permanent supportive housing programs.

“This year we ended up rehousing almost 400 individuals, which equated to about 70 families, I believe,” Haltom said.

The City Lights Hotel operated under the radar during the COVID crisis, providing housing and services to hundreds of people from May 2020 to April 2022. One hundred and thirty of the hotel guests ended up in permanent housing.

Sarah Grounds, founder and executive director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, said the federal dollars were key to providing safe, dignified housing for people who were COVID-positive with no place to heal.

“I think we learned a lot of things out of that. We learned how vulnerable that community is, how underserved that community is,” Grounds said. “We learned a lot about what it looks like to provide truly, truly dignified shelter and to move from that temporary mode into a permanent” housing situation.

In his State of the City speech in November, Bynum said it was time for the city to become a more active player in addressing homelessness and announced a number of initiatives, including the task force and a two-year, $500 million housing challenge, to back up his words.

The task force’s charge is to look long term at what else the city can do, and to come up with a strategy to do it.

“We are just glad to be at the table and appreciate them convening this task force, and we’ll all certainly be vocal,” said Kate Neary, chief executive officer of Tulsa Cares. The organization provides housing assistance for low-income people living with HIV and Hepatitis C.

“We need more funding for after-care case management,” Neary said.

That can include everything from purchasing furniture to having someone available to help tenants understand their leases and maintain their apartments.

Neary said she would also like to see the task force explore what can be done to prevent landlords from retaliating against tenants while at the same time ensuring that tenants know their rights.

The city must also provide more inpatient mental health services, she said.

“Getting someone stabilized in a home is extremely difficult if they are having mental health issues and landlords are very reluctant to” to accept them, Neary said.

Mental Health Association Oklahoma received approximately $3 million in federal pass-through funds over the last two years. The money paid for the operation of a temporary shelter and a rapid rehousing program.

Terri White, MHAO'S chief executive officer, said she would like to see the city amplify its financial investment by pairing it with city, county, philanthropic and private investments. And, like many service providers working with people experiencing homelessness, she believes the key to addressing the problem is more affordable housing.

“The answer to homelessness is housing,” White said.

Grounds of City Lights wouldn’t disagree. But she said data collected in last year’s Point In Time count showed that truly addressing the issue will take much more.

“It showed the causes. It showed breakdowns in relationships,” she said. “It showed 18% of our people who were surveyed had come through the foster system. … It showed all of these things. We showed 67% were reporting disabilities.

“We have to remember that it is not just throwing somebody into a house, but it is creating a community around them. Because people need community. We were just built that way. They need a support system.”

The city, meanwhile, said it plans to make available approximately $20 million in housing incentives later this year that will be funded with local public and private dollars.