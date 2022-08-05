'Serial suspects' in catalytic converter thefts arrested, Tulsa police say

Just weeks after Tulsa Crime Stoppers announced a program hoping to deter the thefts of catalytic converters, Tulsa police say they have arrested two "serial suspects."

Officers on Thursday responded to an apartment complex in south Tulsa where a victim stated he was assaulted in the parking lot after confronting two catalytic converter thieves in the act. The victim reportedly was able to provide a helpful description of the suspects and their vehicle, according to a Tulsa Police news release Friday.

A short time later, officers with TPD Bike and River Patrol Unit reportedly found the same suspects near 71st and Riverside. The suspects were reportedly attempting a catalytic converter theft in the parking lot of a Planet Fitness.

At a metal recycler, each catalytic converter could net $250 for the precious metals inside it. Victims might pay an average of $1,000 to replace a catalytic converter — if a replacement part can be found, according to Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

The thefts of about 2,000 catalytic converters locally since March of last year spurred a deterrence program, Tulsa Police Lt. Brad Staggs said during a July 21 news conference with Tulsa Crime Stoppers.

Etch to Protect program lets owners get their vehicle identification numbers etched on their vehicles’ catalytic converters. Those who want to learn more about the program can go to tulsacrimestoppers.org, click Etch to Protect and fill out a survey.

The suspects in the Aug. 4 grand larceny attempts have been identified by Tulsa police but have not been charged. Upon charges being filed, those suspects may be identified in ongoing coverage from Tulsa County District Court.