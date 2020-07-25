Castor Canadensis returned to Sequoyah State Park much faster than expected.
It’s not a virus. Castor Canadensis is the scientific name for the American beaver.
After the Three Forks Nature Center’s longtime “ambassador animal,” Little Foot, died in January, there was a question as to whether the live animal displays would continue even after an Eagle Scout project made costly improvements to the center’s beaver enclosure.
With added demands on staff, and funding always a question, Oklahoma State Parks officials questioned the need to continue the live animal programs. Ultimately they decided to keep the program going — but not growing — at the Sequoyah State Park Nature Center, according to Angelina Stancampiano, a naturalist at the park.
A young beaver, named Bixby for where he was found, has now moved into his new digs there.
Animals connect with visitors and help people experience nature in a way static displays can’t, she said.
“We have had a beaver for decades — several different ones over the years. They are always a fan favorite. They’re easy to keep, and they’re charismatic,” she said.
The Animal Clinic of Wagoner provides veterinary services to the center at no charge, and a local grocer provides free produce for the beaver, Stancampiano said. People donate other items, she said.
The center also has a coyote, foxes, an eagle, a barred owl and snakes.
Beaver kits are very social and quite willing to bond with humans, and that was Bixby’s problem, she said. The 8-pound, 3-ounce ball of fluff is indeed kind of a “baby” and “a little bit of a weirdo,” Stancampiano said. Adults can grow up to 70 pounds.
“He can get really fussy,” she said. “He will flail around and whine just like a toddler throwing a tantrum. When he’s in a good mood he will go and get one of his little rodent biscuits, but he has to come back and sit in my lap to eat it.”
She is helping the beaver transition to spending all of his time in his new environment outdoors. For now he spends his nights sleeping with a blanket in an igloo-style doghouse inside her home.
The critter came to the center much faster than expected after she put out feelers to wildlife rehabilitation facilities across the state, she said.
Annette King at Wild Heart Ranch near Claremore said it took a little time to decide, but one little beaver they had dubbed Bixby did not look to be a good candidate for release back into the wild.
The animal and its family group lived in a lodge, which was assumed abandoned, in the middle of a construction site in Bixby, she said. All in the family group were killed during excavation work except one that managed to slip out of the lodge.
“A construction worker told us he was being chased by a water moccasin and he scooped him up in his hard hat,” King said.
Bixby seemed traumatized from the beginning and was always “very clingy,” she said. He needed extra time for weaning.
King said steps toward the independence most beavers love were “an epic fail” for Bixby. She posted videos of him on her center’s website, including one titled “When You Can’t Control Your Beaver.”
Stancampiano’s photos and description of the Three Forks Nature Center’s recently upgraded and redesigned enclosure, which is 45-by-40 feet with a 20-by-18.5-foot pond, helped with the decision to send Bixby there, King said. “It’s a great enclosure where a beaver can live a long, happy life,” she said.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation quickly approved the transfer and the documents to allow the nature center to hold the animal. It is illegal for people to keep wildlife as pets.
“This was a good move for him,” King said. “He will be a wonderful ambassador for beavers, which are undervalued as builders of natural filters for fresh water and helping with pollution. They get run off because they need trees to build their dams. It’s a good move for him and a good thing for beavers everywhere.”
