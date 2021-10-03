September one of the hottest, driest on record in Oklahoma, state climatologist says

The statewide average rainfall total was 1.37 inches as measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet — 1.95 inches below normal.

"Despite the late-month moisture, nearly the entire state suffered deficits of 1-3 inches during September," McManus said.

Tulsa's rainfall of 1.32 inches was 2.53 inches below the average of 3.85 inches, according to official weather service measurements at Tulsa International Airport.

The statewide average temperature finished at 76.3 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal, according to preliminary data from the Mesonet.

Tulsa's average high temperature was 91.8 degrees for the month, seven degrees above the average of 84.8 degrees.

The city also had 23 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees, about two and a half times the average of nine days for the month.

Highs in Tulsa were at or above 90 every day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 20, with 101 degrees on Sept. 1 and 99 degrees on Sept. 20. Temperatures also reached the 90 or above mark Sept. 26-28.