September one of the hottest, driest on record in Oklahoma, state climatologist says

September was Oklahoma's 17th warmest and driest month since records began in 1895, with Tulsa seeing two and a half times the average of days with temperatures at or above 90 degrees, the state climatologist and the National Weather Service said.
"Categorized as 'flash drought,' its rapid onset and intensification occur when abnormally high temperatures and below normal precipitation persist for an extended period," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary last week.
"Most often a warm season phenomenon, abundant sunshine and strong winds can also aid in its progression. Those are precisely the conditions Oklahoma experienced when previously abundant rains tapered off during early August and sweltering heat returned shortly thereafter.
"That weather pattern continued until relief finally arrived on the month’s final two days, bringing widespread rains and more seasonable temperatures," he said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, more than 73% of Oklahoma was experiencing drought conditions by the end of September, a 67% increase since the end of August and the state’s highest percentage since Feb. 20, 2018, McManus said.
Of that 73%, 49% was considered moderate drought, 21% severe, and 3% extreme.
The statewide average rainfall total was 1.37 inches as measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet — 1.95 inches below normal.
"Despite the late-month moisture, nearly the entire state suffered deficits of 1-3 inches during September," McManus said.
Tulsa's rainfall of 1.32 inches was 2.53 inches below the average of 3.85 inches, according to official weather service measurements at Tulsa International Airport.
The statewide average temperature finished at 76.3 degrees, 3.4 degrees above normal, according to preliminary data from the Mesonet.
Tulsa's average high temperature was 91.8 degrees for the month, seven degrees above the average of 84.8 degrees.
The city also had 23 days of temperatures at or above 90 degrees, about two and a half times the average of nine days for the month.
Highs in Tulsa were at or above 90 every day from Sept. 1 to Sept. 20, with 101 degrees on Sept. 1 and 99 degrees on Sept. 20. Temperatures also reached the 90 or above mark Sept. 26-28.
For October, the average high temperature in Tulsa is 73.6 degrees, with zero days at or above 100 degrees, one day at or above 90 degrees and 0.7 days of temperatures at or below 32 degrees, on average.
The city averages 3.78 inches of rain for October.
According to the Climate Prediction Center, the outlook for October is for above-average precipitation for the entire state except for the Panhandle, and above-normal temperatures for the entire state.
