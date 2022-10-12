September general revenue beats estimate by 40%

Deposits to Oklahoma state government's main operating fund were 40% more than expected in September and 26% more than for the same month a year ago, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Wednesday.

General revenue fund collections are 31% — or $510.2 million — above the estimate for the first three months of fiscal year 2023, which began July 1.

The state's FY 2023 budget is based on those estimates. At the current pace, actual FY 2023 general revenue would exceed the budgeted amount by more than $2 billion, which would increase the state's reserves to around $5 billion.

Reasons for the post-pandemic surge are unclear, but the flood of unappropriated dollars is likely to ratchet up pressure to cut taxes or provide some other form of relief. It's also likely to increase pressure to increase spending.

Many lawmakers are hesitant to permanently cut taxes because of the state's recent history of dramatic revenue shortfalls; addressing the state's 4.5% tax on groceries seems to have the most support.

September general revenue totaled $849.1 million, with income tax receipts more than 50% above expectations and gross production taxes 2½ times the estimate.

Sales tax revenue was also higher than expected, but not as sharply.

Net income tax receipts were $442.2 million, up $88.1 million, or 25%, from the same month a year ago, and $151.7 million above the estimate. Personal and business income tax receipts were both substantially higher than projections and the prior year.

Sales tax, the state's other major revenue stream, brought $216.9 million to the general revenue fund. That was 11% above the projection and 8.8% above the same month a year ago.

Use taxes, which are essentially sales taxes on good bought out of state and on the internet, added $38.5 million as they continue to contribute a growing but still small share of revenue.

Oil and gas severance taxes were $96.8 million, more than twice the take from the same month a year ago. The deposits reflect mid-summer sales when oil and gas prices were at or near peaks.

Revenue from all other taxes totaled $54.8 million.