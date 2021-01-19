Seniors Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner propelling TU in league play

For about half an hour after their team defeated Memphis on Sunday afternoon, University of Tulsa seniors Brandon Rachal and Elijah Joiner returned to the Reynolds Center court to put up more shots.

They combined for 26 points in the 58-57 victory -- not as if they performed poorly -- but appeared unsatisfied with the results. As the team’s leading scorers, their drive to improve is in part what has propelled the Hurricane to a solid start to American Athletic Conference play.

“I was kind of disappointed in my play in the first half,” Joiner said after Sunday’s game. “I felt like I needed to be more assertive coming out (in the second half), being aggressive. ... That was just something that I told myself and I know that coach (Frank) Haith wants me to do that, so he doesn’t have to tell me.”

Joiner, TU’s most veteran player with 104 career games under his belt, went back to work after a quiet first half in which his team fell behind. He started to attack the paint and converted two key and-one plays to get the Hurricane back in the game, scoring 10 points in the second half.