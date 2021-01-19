Seniors Brandon Rachal, Elijah Joiner propelling TU in league play

For about half an hour after their team defeated Memphis on Sunday afternoon, University of Tulsa seniors Brandon Rachal and Elijah Joiner returned to the Reynolds Center court to put up more shots.
They combined for 26 points in the 58-57 victory -- not as if they performed poorly -- but appeared unsatisfied with the results. As the team’s leading scorers, their drive to improve is in part what has propelled the Hurricane to a solid start to American Athletic Conference play.
“I was kind of disappointed in my play in the first half,” Joiner said after Sunday’s game. “I felt like I needed to be more assertive coming out (in the second half), being aggressive. ... That was just something that I told myself and I know that coach (Frank) Haith wants me to do that, so he doesn’t have to tell me.”
Joiner, TU’s most veteran player with 104 career games under his belt, went back to work after a quiet first half in which his team fell behind. He started to attack the paint and converted two key and-one plays to get the Hurricane back in the game, scoring 10 points in the second half.
“My team feeds off my energy,” Joiner said. “That was a spark. We needed that to get going and I was glad I was able to do that for my guys. I was happy to be able to make plays in the second half to come out with the win.”
Rachal, who leads the team with 14.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, also provided a pair of crucial layups during the second-half comeback.
“Elijah made some great decisions in there and some big-time shots,” Haith said. “Brandon had a couple plays at the rim, too.”
On Wednesday, TU visits No. 8 Houston in a rematch after delivering the Cougars’ only loss of the season. In that game, Rachal hit two free throws in the final second to lift the Hurricane 65-64.
Playing in Houston has not gone well in recent history for TU, which hasn’t won there since 2015 and has dropped the last three meetings there by an average margin of 28 points. The Hurricane has already picked up hard-fought road conference wins against Memphis, Cincinnati and USF, relying on its defense to pull out those victories.
“You’ve got to continue to get stops,” Haith said. “When you’re playing on the road and you’re not shooting the ball well, you’ve got to continue to get stops. I think we’ve done that. That’s what has given us a chance to withstand some runs people take at us.”