Robert Heatley knows his planes. At the Christiansen Jet Center, he rode in a plane he hadn’t seen in years: a Stearman biplane from World War II.

Heatley, 98, served in the Army during World War II as a master sergeant and flew in the plane out of Tulsa Riverside Airport as part of the Dream Flights program.

“It was a short flight, but it was a nice flight,” Heatley said Tuesday.

Heatley, the oldest of the veterans present, was a commercial pilot at one time but said he hadn’t flown in 14 years.

The Dream Flights program allows senior veterans to fly in the historical plane for a 15- to 20-minute flight. Eight veterans were scheduled to fly Tuesday, and six more are scheduled for Wednesday.

Darryl Fisher, the founder of Dream Flights, started the program in 2011 after flying with his father to pick up a biplane.

“I got to thinking, since I’m in the senior living business, I said, ‘Do you mind if I give some flights at our gas stops to some senior veterans at care facilities?’” Fisher said.

Fisher said his father said yes, and after that trip his wife asked him why they would ever stop flying veterans.

Dream Flights is now a nonprofit and has given almost 6,000 flights, Fisher said.

Fisher flew the restored open-cockpit biplane called the Spirit of Wisconsin. The plane is the same kind of aircraft that was used to train aviators during World War II.

The program is funded by companies like Great Clips and American Airlines. Employees of Great Clips helped veterans to board the plane.

Dean Patmor is Fisher’s neighbor. He directed the volunteers from Great Clips and helped Fisher to prepare for the flights. Fisher calls him whenever his regular team isn’t available.

“The pilot for this mission had an injury, not related to aviation, and so Darryl filled in and called me up and asked me if I would help,” Patmor said.

It was the fourth time Patmor had helped with the program. Patmor said he likes giving back to people who have made his freedom possible.

Lee Keylon started his military career in the National Guard before transferring to Fort Sill. Later, Keylon traveled to more than 30 different countries and reached the rank of sergeant. He has taken several training courses in flying and often operates remote control airplanes.

“Since I was about that tall, I’ve wanted to fly in a biplane,” Keylon said, showing an inch of space between his fingers.

Many of the veterans were familiar with planes and served in various eras and wars, including Vietnam. Keylon served in Panama when Gen. Manuel Noriega was removed from power in 1989.

As a World War II veteran, Heatley was invited to sign the tail of the plane. Fisher also signed the bill of a Dream Flight-branded hat that he gave to Heatley.

“To a great pilot,” Heatley’s hat read.

