Senior U.S. District Judge Terence Kern announced last week that he plans to retire from the federal bench by the end of the year.

Kern, 78, has been a federal judge in the Tulsa-based U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma since 1994.

Kern said in an interview with the Tulsa World that he had planned to retire earlier, say around the age of 75, but then the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt ruling and other issues cropped up.

“I have tried to time my retirement with the appointment of critically needed new judges, and it is my understanding that thanks to Sens. (James) Lankford and (Markwayne) Mullin the process is well underway to fill our two vacancies,” Kern said in a written statement.

“These new judges are greatly needed to help our excellent district judges and magistrate judges deal with the largest criminal caseload in our court’s history,” Kern said.

Both the Tulsa- and Muskogee-based federal courts have been swamped with criminal cases since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2020 ruled that the Muscogee Nation reservation had never been disestablished by Congress.

The decision and similar rulings by a state appellate court, which added other northeastern Oklahoma tribes’ reservations to the “still exist” list, threw hundreds of criminal cases into jurisdictional limbo as the state of Oklahoma, area tribes and federal prosecutors worked out who they could and could not try in light of the McGirt ruling.

“I don’t have any quarrel with the decision itself,” Kern said. “My quarrel would be we haven’t been able to come to some sort of agreement where either the state tries a lot of these criminal cases or the tribes really beef up their ability to try the smaller criminal cases.”

The Ponca City native thanked the “many wonderful” law clerks and legal assistants for their hard work, commitment, service and sacrifice during his tenure.

Kern said he was most proud that he has tried numerous civil and criminal cases over the years, three of which were affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court, including his 2014 opinion that struck down as unconstitutional the state of Oklahoma’s ban on same-sex marriage.

Kern said his most memorable trial occurred in 1999 and involved all four of the billionaire Koch brothers.

Two of the brothers were “pitted against” the other two in a case involving allegations of oil theft from federal and Indian lands, according to Kern and Tulsa World archives.

“The case took three months to try with over 250 witnesses and would have resulted in damages of $500 million, but settled after the verdict,” Kern recalled.

Former President Bill Clinton nominated Kern in 1994 at the recommendation of then-U.S. Sen. David Boren to fill one of two open federal judgeships at the time in northeastern Oklahoma.

Kern had practiced law in Ardmore for 24 years at the time, he said.

Kern was later confirmed for the position by the U.S. Senate by a 93-0 vote.

Since taking the bench, Kern has served as a member of the Judicial Conference Committee on Security and Facilities, a member of the Committee on Space and Facilities and chair of the Tenth Circuit Space and Facilities Committee.

He served as chief judge of the Northern District of Oklahoma from 1996 to 2003.

Kern served as president of the Oklahoma Bar Foundation in 1991. He was also president of American Inns of Court, Johnson/Sontag Chapter in 2008 and was a member and fellow of Tulsa County Bar as well as on the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation Board of Directors.

Other recognitions include Hall of Fame Inductee of Beta Theta Pi, Gamma Lambda Chapter in 2000; Leadership Legacy Award from Oklahoma State University in 2001; OSU Distinguished Alumni Award in 2001; Judge of the Year in 2007 from the Oklahoma Gang Investigators Association; Lion of the Bar Award from the American Inns of Court, Council Oak-Johnson/Sontag Chapter in 2013; Judge of the Year Award from the Oklahoma Association of Justice in 2014; Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame in 2017 and the American Board of Trial Advocates Judge of the Year in 2020.

Kern said he planned to travel more with his wife, Jeanette, after he retires by either Dec. 31 or earlier if conditions warrant.

“I’ve had a great career and lots of interesting cases and some which had some national significance, so that’s good,” Kern said.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.