Senate passes Trump highway bill after suspending rules

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would name roadways after former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe cleared a roadblock in the Senate on Wednesday.

The revised Senate Bill 624, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, heads to the House for consideration.

It had earlier hit a hurdle in the Senate amid concerns it violated Senate rules and state law.

The new version removes a requirement that a person must be dead for three years before a roadway can be named in their honor, with some exceptions.

The Senate has a similar rule, which had to be suspended before the measure could move forward.

Standridge said while the three-year limit had been in place, it had been violated several times in the past when roadways were named after individuals who were not deceased.

It would name a portion of U.S. 287 in the Oklahoma Panhandle — from Boise City to the Texas state line — for Trump.

It would also name the interchange at Interstate 40 and Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City after Inhofe, R-Okla.