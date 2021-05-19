Senate passes Trump highway bill after suspending rules

OKLAHOMA CITY – A bill that would name roadways after former President Donald Trump and U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe cleared a roadblock in the Senate on Wednesday.
The revised Senate Bill 624, by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, heads to the House for consideration.
It had earlier hit a hurdle in the Senate amid concerns it violated Senate rules and state law.
The new version removes a requirement that a person must be dead for three years before a roadway can be named in their honor, with some exceptions.
The Senate has a similar rule, which had to be suspended before the measure could move forward.
Standridge said while the three-year limit had been in place, it had been violated several times in the past when roadways were named after individuals who were not deceased.
It would name a portion of U.S. 287 in the Oklahoma Panhandle — from Boise City to the Texas state line — for Trump.
It would also name the interchange at Interstate 40 and Douglas Boulevard in Midwest City after Inhofe, R-Okla.
Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said while she will vote for the measure, which contained numerous other sections of roadways to be named after other individuals, some of her constituents were concerned about naming a roadway after Trump who falsely claims the election was stolen.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, opposed the bill because it removed the three-year restriction.
“Changing the requirements devalues the recognition by now allowing state highways and bridges to be renamed after anyone, living or deceased,” Floyd said.
The Senate also passed a measure designed to attract television and film production to the state.
Senate Bill 608, dubbed the “Film in Oklahoma Act of 2021,” creates a $30 million cap on first-come, first-served rebates for television and film productions in Oklahoma.
The new rebate builds on the success of the state’s existing rebate program, which had a cap of $8 million.
“This legislation is about diversifying Oklahoma’s economy by supporting home-grown entertainment businesses and jobs and supporting local economies,” said Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, one of the authors. “We now have more sound stages and post-production facilities that have come online and are ready to capitalize on this enhanced rebate package.”
In unrelated action, the upper chamber confirmed Rachel C. Holt of Oklahoma City as the new executive director of the Office of Juvenile Affairs.
Billy G. Taylor of Muskogee was confirmed to serve on the Board of Regents for the Oklahoma Agricultural and Mechanical Colleges.
The Senate honored Higher Education Chancellor Glen D. Johnson for his service. He is set to retire Sept. 30. He was named to the post in 2007.
Johnson is a former speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Johnson also spent 10 year as the president of Southeastern Oklahoma State University.