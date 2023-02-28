OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Senate on Tuesday passed a bill that would lock in daylight saving time.

Senate Bill 7 by Sen. Cowboy Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah, passed by a vote of 44-3 and heads to the House for consideration.

“The sun is certainly shining bright in the state of Oklahoma this morning,” Stephens said. “Senate Bill 7 would lock the clock on daylight saving time, giving us one hour additional in the evening in the winter months.”

Under daylight saving time, clocks are set forward one hour in the spring and back and hour in the fall, returning to standard time.

Advancing clocks by one hour during warmer months means it gets dark later.

Stephens said his measure is contingent on Congress passing the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make daylight saving time permanent.

“In the past four years, there has been a monumental movement to lock the clock in America on daylight saving time,” Stephens said. “Now, 19 states have passed legislation to lock the clock in their respective states.”

Passage of the measure puts Oklahoma in the driver’s seat when Congress passes the Sunshine Protection Act, he said, adding that people will not have to change their clocks twice a year.

Daylight saving time starts March 12 and ends Nov. 5.​

He said the change has several benefits, including reducing crime, increasing the quality of life and boosting the economy and tourism.

Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, was one of the three no votes. She said she got a lot of constituent pressure to vote no.

The American Medical Association advocates for locking in standard time, she said.

In closing, Stephens thanked the members for tolerating his passion for locking in daylight saving time.

“Like my daddy says, 'Hurry up son. We are burning daylight.’”