OKLAHOMA CITY — A measure moving through the Legislature would create a Civil Rights Trail, connecting Greenwood Rising to other notable sites.

Senate Bill 509, by Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, and Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, passed the Senate by a vote of 45-0 and heads to the House for consideration.

“This is a great opportunity,” said Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, a Senate author. “Oklahoma is rich in civil rights history. Civil rights trails are being made in other states, as well, and we can link into them.”

The trail would start in Ponca City at the Standing Bear Museum, Coleman said.

“For those of you who don’t know, Standing Bear was the chief of the Ponca Tribe whose son passed away in Oklahoma,” Coleman said.

The tribe had been moved from Nebraska to Oklahoma.

“Standing Bear wanted to bury him back in their native land in Nebraska,” Coleman said. “Standing Bear was arrested. A trial ensued that pretty much morphed into the question ‘Was Standing Bear a human being.’”

His trial was one of the first civil rights cases.

At his trial in 1879, Standing Bear told the court: “That hand is not the color of yours, but if you prick it, the blood will flow and I will feel pain. The blood is of the same color as yours. God made me, and I am a man.”

He was the first Native American granted civil rights under the law.

Coleman said the trail would go through Fairfax, where the reign of terror occurred in the late 1920s and depicted in the upcoming feature film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” based on a 2017 book by David Grann of the same name.

The trail would go through several of Oklahoma’s historic all-Black towns and then to Greenwood Rising.

It would wind up at the planned Clara Luper Civil Rights Center, named after the civil rights leader who in 1958 led the Oklahoma City sit in movement.

“Greenwood Rising has already garnered top 10 tourism designation in America by USA Today,” Matthews said. “The opportunity to connect that to the Clara Luper Civil Rights Center and the Standing Bear Museum in Ponca City is a great opportunity for the state.”

Coleman said the project involves a one-time $1.5 million appropriation and private money to be raised to promote the civil rights trail.

Matthews said the funds will allow entities to apply for grants to build, upgrade and promote facilities.

The project will be housed within the Oklahoma Historical Society.

“Oklahoma has a pretty significant history when it comes to minorities,” said Oklahoma Historical Society Executive Director Trait Thompson.

At one point, Oklahoma had up to 50 all-Black towns, a figure now closer to 13, Thompson said.

The locations were established as all-Black enclaves where people could be free from segregation and Jim Crow laws, he said.

Those towns included Boley, Clearview, Taft and Rentiesville, Thompson said.

Thompson said it would probably be 2024 before the project got off the ground.

<&rule>

Photos: The 13 historic all-Black towns that remain in Oklahoma All-black towns still in existence Clearview Vernon Langston Brooksville Grayson Lima Boley Tatums Rentiesville Red Bird Taft Summit Tullahassee All-black towns no longer inhabited