OKLAHOMA CITY — Filing an initiative petition could cost $750 under a bill passed Tuesday by a Senate panel.

Senate Bill 518, by Sen. Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, would also increase the protest period to 20 days from 10 days.

The bill passed 8-3 along party lines in the Senate Judiciary Committee with Democrats voting against it.

Daniels said the measure was needed to ensure the greatest confidence in the process and to allow the Secretary of State’s Office recoup some of the costs.

Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said the measure would make the process more costly and difficult.

The panel also passed Senate Bill 290, by Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, which would increase the pay of poll workers.

The pay for clerks and judges would rise to $200 an election from $100, while the pay for inspectors would rise to $225 from $110, Hamilton said.

Hamilton said it was a much-needed and deserved pay raise for great Americans who staff polling locations.

The state has had a difficult time recruiting new poll workers.

“It would help encourage more people to be poll workers,” said Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax.

The panel also passed Senate Bill 713, by Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, to increase jury duty pay to $20 a day from $10.

The Senate Education Committee passed a bill designed to attract and retain teachers in the classroom.

Senate Bill 16, by Sen. David Bullard, R-Durant, would require the State Department of Education to create a two-year pilot program to provide grants to schools to provide child care.

The grants could be used to create a facility on school grounds, contract with a licensed child care facility to provide care or for stipends for employees to pay for care.​