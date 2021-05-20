Senate OK's bill negating charter schools access to local property tax revenue

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would negate a recent State Board of Education decision that allows charter schools to access public school local property tax revenues.

Senate Bill 229, known as the “Redbud School Funding Act,” heads to the House for consideration.

The measure taps more than $30 million in medical marijuana tax revenue to make grants to more than 300 public school districts and brick-and-mortar charter schools that receive below average local tax revenue.

The bulk of the dollars will be going to public school districts, said Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.

Montgomery said the measure will create a continual source of revenue for districts that have traditionally little access to local ad valorem dollars to construct and maintain their buildings.

Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, said the grants can be used for equipment, furniture, repairs and remodels.

“This measure will provide equity for our schools and end the pending lawsuits hanging over districts due to the State Board of Education’s decision to allow charter schools to receive local tax dollars,” Taylor said.