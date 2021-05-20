Senate OK's bill negating charter schools access to local property tax revenue

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Senate on Thursday passed a bill that would negate a recent State Board of Education decision that allows charter schools to access public school local property tax revenues.
Senate Bill 229, known as the “Redbud School Funding Act,” heads to the House for consideration.
The measure taps more than $30 million in medical marijuana tax revenue to make grants to more than 300 public school districts and brick-and-mortar charter schools that receive below average local tax revenue.
The bulk of the dollars will be going to public school districts, said Sen. John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.
Montgomery said the measure will create a continual source of revenue for districts that have traditionally little access to local ad valorem dollars to construct and maintain their buildings.
Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, said the grants can be used for equipment, furniture, repairs and remodels.
“This measure will provide equity for our schools and end the pending lawsuits hanging over districts due to the State Board of Education’s decision to allow charter schools to receive local tax dollars,” Taylor said.
Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso, said the legislature should not get involved in what the State Board of Education does in executive session.
Dossett said medical marijuana revenue should benefit all public schools.
“This puts it in some and not others,” Dossett said.
Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, called the bill one of the best pieces of legislation this session.
“This legislation will help every school district who is a loser on ad valorem,” Pemberton said.
No money is going to be taken away from any district, Pemberton said.
Over the strongly voiced objections of State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and against the advice of its own legal counsel, the State Board of Education split 4-3 on March 25 in voting to settle a years-old lawsuit by the Oklahoma Public Charter School Association seeking an equal share of revenues from Oklahoma’s gross production, motor vehicle and rural electrification association tax collections, state school land earnings and county tax collections.
Members Williams Bradley and Bill Flanagan, along with Hofmeister, who cast “no” votes to that March 25 surprise settlement deal.
Tulsa-area state legislators and how to contact them
Many commission members, and especially many of the most active members, are angry about legislation Stitt signed last week dealing with the way race, racism and diversity are taught in public schools, colleges and universities.
Nick Bezzel, founder of the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Pistol & Rifle Gun Club of Central Texas, last week called on the city to approve a special event permit for the Greenwood Centennial Remembrance Walk scheduled for May 29.