Senate committee passes bill to remove state sales tax on groceries

“If you are shopping in a large box store and buy a ladder and paint to do some home improvement, we want to ensure you are properly assessed on sales tax,” Treat said.

Treat said a decision needs to be made on prepared foods.

Treat said lawmakers did not want to create an unfair advantage for a grocery store offering prepared foods when a shop next door may provide the same thing but is subject to the tax.

Treat said families are dealing with record inflation and need to be able to purchase basic necessities to provide.

“I look forward to working with everyone to provide much needed tax relief to Oklahomans,” Treat said.

In related action, the panel passed a measure that would eliminate the 1.24 percent sales tax on vehicles.

Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, is the author of Senate Bill 1851, which now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.

David said the tax was reinstated in 2018 during a difficult budget year with understanding that it would temporary.

The fiscal impact of the elimination for fiscal year 2023 is $110 million and $165 million in fiscal year 2024, according to a revenue impact statement.

