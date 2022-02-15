Senate committee passes bill to remove state sales tax on groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY — A Senate panel on Tuesday passed a measure to eliminate the state sales tax on groceries.
Senate Bill 1495, by Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, passed the Senate Finance Committee by a vote of 12-0 and heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
Treat said the measure would reduce to zero from 4.5 percent the state tax rate on groceries, but would let municipalities and counties continue to tax groceries.
Oklahoma is one of 13 states that still has a sales tax on groceries, Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said.
Treat said increasing the state rate would require a super majority in both chambers based on State Question 640.
Sen. Julia Kirt, D-Oklahoma City, said the fiscal impact of the measure is $305 million.
Kirt asked Treat if that figure was low, middle range or high.
Treat said he was pretty certain the figure would be the ceiling, but the number could change as lawmakers work to determine what specifically is in the category of groceries would be exempt.
Treat said the definition of groceries can vary from state to state, adding that it is subjective.
“If you are shopping in a large box store and buy a ladder and paint to do some home improvement, we want to ensure you are properly assessed on sales tax,” Treat said.
Treat said a decision needs to be made on prepared foods.
Treat said lawmakers did not want to create an unfair advantage for a grocery store offering prepared foods when a shop next door may provide the same thing but is subject to the tax.
Treat said families are dealing with record inflation and need to be able to purchase basic necessities to provide.
“I look forward to working with everyone to provide much needed tax relief to Oklahomans,” Treat said.
In related action, the panel passed a measure that would eliminate the 1.24 percent sales tax on vehicles.
Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, is the author of Senate Bill 1851, which now heads to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
David said the tax was reinstated in 2018 during a difficult budget year with understanding that it would temporary.
The fiscal impact of the elimination for fiscal year 2023 is $110 million and $165 million in fiscal year 2024, according to a revenue impact statement.