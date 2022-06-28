Sen. James Lankford wins GOP primary in race for second term

A year and a half ago, U.S. Sen. James Lankford's position as one of the state's most popular Republican politicians looked a little shaky.

When the votes were counted Tuesday, he proved he's still on solid ground.

Lankford won the Republican primary in his race for a second full term in the Senate with a sound thumping of in-your-face challenger Jackson Lahmeyer and two-state candidate Joan Farr.

With 89% of precincts reporting, Lankford had toted up 68% to 26% for Lahmeyer and 6% for Farr, who is also a U.S. Senate candidate in Kansas.

Lankford will face the winner of an Aug. 23 Democratic runoff between newcomers Jason Bollinger and Madison Horn, as well as Libertarian Kenneth Blevins and independent Michael Delaney in the Nov. 8 general election.

Lahmeyer's relentless attacks on Lankford and support from Trump associates Michael Flynn, Rudy Giuliani, Roger Stone and others didn't make much of a dent. Lankford brought in his own reinforcements, including Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Lahmeyer tried to make an issue of Lankford's decision not to join in contesting results from some states for the 2020 presidential election and for apologizing to Black Oklahomans who were upset about statements Lankford made concerning that election.

Lahmeyer also went full bore on claims that COVID-19 is a hoax and that the vaccines for it are deadly. He called Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top epidemiologist, a "mass murderer."

Apparently that went too far for even Oklahoma's conservative Republican voting base — although it did seem to cause Lankford to hew further right over the the past 18 months.

Lankford spent that time hammering the Biden administration on energy, border security and just about everything else while continuing in the forefront of overturning Roe v. Wade, the abortion rights Supreme Court decision voided last week.

Horn — not to be confused with Kendra Horn, the Democratic nominee for the state's other U.S. Senate seat — put up 36% in the field of six, followed by Bollinger at 17% with 89% of the ballots counted.

Horn, 34, is a cybersecurity executive, and Bollinger, 30, is an attorney. Both are from Oklahoma City.

