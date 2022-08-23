Seifried defeats Jackson in state Senate District 2 GOP runoff

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ally Seifried defeated Jarrin Jackson in the Republican runoff for state Senate District 2.

Seifried had 54% of the vote in nearly complete results from the State Election Board late Tuesday.

She now faces Democrat Jennifer A. Esau in the Nov. 8 general election for the seat currently held by term-limited Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore.

The district’s new configuration encompasses southern Rogers County, including Claremore and Catoosa, and most of Collinsville in extreme northeast Tulsa County.

Seifried works for a book publisher and is a ninth-generation Oklahoman and Cherokee citizen. She was homeschooled and graduated from Claremore Christian School before earning a bachelor’s in political science at Rogers State College.

Quinn endorsed her.

She could not be reached for comment.

Jackson is a U.S. Military Academy graduate, decorated combat veteran, Christian Nationalist and ammunition dealer. He became known for his anti-Semitic, homophobic and conspiracy-laced social media posts and public speaking appearances.

In the race for House District 66, Clay Staires defeated Gabe Renfro in a Republican runoff.

Staires had 56% of the vote in complete, unofficial election results posted Tuesday night by the State Election Board

Staires graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s in education. He worked in education and the ministry before starting a business, the Leadership Initiative.

Renfro is a cardiovascular nurse.

Staires faces Democrat James David Rankin in the Nov. 8 general election. He could not be reached for comment.

Current HD 66 Rep. Jadine Nolan, R-Sand Springs, is term-limited.