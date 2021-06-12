Securing an exam appointment can be the real test in obtaining a learner's permit for some young drivers

When Tulsan Julie Taylor's youngest son turned 16 in September, she asked his driving school instructor about the process of obtaining a learner's permit.
The advice from instructor Stephen Scott was simple: log on the Department of Public Safety's website at 6 p.m. on weekdays to see what appointment slots the agency makes available.
"Literally when they tell you 6 p.m., it better be 6 p.m.," Taylor, a nurse, told the Tulsa World. "If you're 5 or 10 minutes late, you won't get an appointment. A classmate's mom told me she knew someone who camped out and got to Eastgate (a DPS testing site in east Tulsa) at 3 o'clock in the morning.
"I don't want to do that, you know, who wants to get up at 3 a.m.? But if it was what got (my son) an appointment, sure, I'd do it."
But Scott, a Tulsa-area instructor, said when he shows students and parents how to access the website during his classes, "there's nothing there" for parents to select. And in the rare case of an opening, the location is often at least a two-hour drive from the Tulsa area.
"This is 100 percent lack of funding. What it is is the governor cut the taxes and the DPS lost their budget," said James Fix, the owner of Tiger Driving School in Broken Arrow. "They don't have anybody to hire and the people they do hire take weeks and weeks to train."
Scott said he was hopeful a February executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt related to REAL IDs could help free up time for DPS examiners to process permit applications. But that didn't materialize, he said — and Fix deemed the situation "a catastrophe" for motorists of all ages.
"And it's really shortchanging a lot of young people and also immigrants who come here," Scott said. "They're starting to camp out there at Eastgate, I heard, at 3 o'clock in the morning. That's crazy, isn't it?
"That's what people do to get new iPhones or do Black Friday sales after Thanksgiving. And this is to get something that is needed. It's an ID. It's a permit, for goodness sake."
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety has been the subject of months of complaints from residents who report struggling to get appointments for services such as learner's permits, name changes and REAL ID applications.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic also resulted in closures or reduced service offerings at DPS offices statewide, meaning there's a shortage of DPS employees who are on hand to process learner's permit requests.
"You can only do so much with what you're given, you know? But it's frustrating, yes. It's very frustrating," Taylor said. "I think it's a little ridiculous that parents and kids have to camp out at 3 o'clock in the morning to possibly wait for a learner's permit."
DPS spokeswoman Sarah Stewart said Friday that the agency requested funding from the Legislature to pay for hiring 44 additional driver's license examiners. However, the money allocated to DPS was not designated specifically for those jobs.
Stewart said "a good chunk" of the funding allocation for DPS has gone toward plans to open megacenters in Oklahoma City and Tulsa to speed up REAL ID applications. But she said the Eastgate location in east Tulsa is fully staffed with 10 driver's license examiners, while the DPS office in west Tulsa has five examiners and two unfunded examiner positions.
"We’re evaluating all the locations based on what we’re able to fund with our new budget to see where we can put additional examiners," Stewart said.
Sen. Chuck Hall, R-Perry, told the Tulsa World last month that lawmakers set aside $6.6 million for the two megacenters.
The planned Oklahoma City megacenter is tentatively set to open in July, while one in Tulsa could open in August. The locations will not handle learner's permit applications, Stewart said, but she said those applicants are required under state law to appear before a driver's license examiner at a DPS location in person.
"Our hope is the megacenters will take enough off our DPS locations so we can get more of the first-time license applicants in our state, like those seeking a learner's permit, in to see an examiner," she said.
Stewart attributed the sustained delays in the permit process to "increased demand" created by a lack of access to DPS offices during the earlier stages of the pandemic, the end of postponement periods for some of those needing to renew their licenses and interest in REAL IDs.
But the pandemic also resulted in limited capacity at schools like Tiger Driving School, which is still operating at 80% of its typical class size of 30. The finite space in driver's education programs and limited availability for DPS examiners to meet with teenagers means students without a plan could be forced to take time out of school during the fall to obtain their permits.
A check of Tiger Driving School's website last week showed its first availability for new students was in August. Among the students this week was Coweta High School student Solomon Blackshear, who said most of his classmates know how to drive and are interested in getting their permits as soon as they turn 15½, the earliest age possible under state law.
Fix, the school's owner, said students who attend driving schools are supposed to complete 10 hours of classroom instruction and six hours of driving. Stewart said teenagers between 15½ and 16 years old are supposed to show proof of enrollment in or completion of a driver's education course — or an affidavit indicating the teen is in a parent-taught program — when they apply for a permit.
Drivers who are at least 16 when they apply for a permit do not have to show they are in driver's education.
DPS administers written exams for permit applicants, which are also a requirement, but Stewart said applicants can complete that portion at a CareerTech center for a cost of $25 and bring proof to save time at a DPS office. Completion of the written exam at a DPS location is free of charge.
Stewart said permit applicants are still required under state law to visit a DPS examiner in person to at least undergo a vision exam and be entered into the system.
"We thought if we could push it off to another location it could help out in the appointment arena as well," she said of the written exam. "Also, proof of school enrollment and the proof of an eighth grade reading proficiency test are no longer required. We waived those during the pandemic, but that got passed in an emergency clause in the last (legislative) session, so they won't have to worry about that again."
But Scott said that "Even if you look at parent-taught drivers' ed, the parents still need the kids to get their permit so they can drive on city streets, even in a neighborhood."
"We've only got so many driving instructors, but the real issue is them not being able to get their permit at the DPS," he said. The pandemic, he said, only amplified an already-increasing problem with appointment delays, which could be up to a couple weeks at a time in the past, to the 60-day threshold now listed on the DPS website.
Stewart confirmed Friday afternoon that appointments are still being booked up to 60 days in advance.
"It slows down everything. And you may have someone who needs a job or is applying for one and they don't have a driver's license number to give, not even a permit," Scott said.
As for Taylor, she said she was finally able to get a spot in mid-May online for her son to meet with a DPS examiner in Tulsa in mid-July — about two years after he was first eligible for a permit and well after he completed Scott's coursework.
She said she passed on appointments in rural areas in favor of one in Tulsa due to her work schedule, but got lucky during a work break to see an opening. Stewart said Friday afternoon she hopes the megacenters will reduce the need for metropolitan residents to travel long distances for DPS services.
"I think it's terrible you literally have to plan your whole day. Gotta make sure your phone's charged up, you've got Wi-Fi with a good signal so you can try and get an appointment," Taylor said of the situation. ""The day of (my son's) driving test, I'm scheduled to work. I said to my husband, 'Do you think you can take him?' and he said, We'll figure it out.'
"Would it have been the ideal day? No. But I'll take what I can get because I may not get another one for two months."