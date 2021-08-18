Section of Gilcrease Expressway named after longtime state legislator Don Ross

One of Ross’s most significant accomplishments, Bynum said, was his work with former state Sen. Maxine Horner to create the 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Centennial Commission in the late 1990s. The commission’s report, issued in 2001, remains to this day the guiding document for uncovering and understanding what happened during the massacre, Bynum said.

“I just want to say on behalf of all 400,000 people here in Tulsa to Rep. Ross how grateful we are for your service,” Bynum said.

State Rep. Regina Goodwin, who occupies the District 73 seat once held by Ross, said people still stop her in the halls of the state Capitol to tell her how great a man he is.

“He was eloquent in his arguments. He was tenacious in his fight, and his heart was as big as ever could be for this community,” Goodwin said. “And those combinations, that intellect, that eloquence is needed, and he is absolutely deserving of the (expressway) naming and this ceremony.

Ross’s sons, Edward Ross and Kavin Ross, described their father as a man who has dedicated his life to loving his family and caring for his community.