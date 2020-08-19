Carrying a bouquet of flowers and an assortment of balloons, Marilyn Ezell was shocked and amazed to be named the Tulsa Public Schools Support Employee of the Year on Wednesday.
Ezell received the news from Superintendent Deborah Gist during a Zoom conference call with other finalists. Gist and other district officials then surprised her outside of Hawthorne Elementary School, where she has served as principal secretary for about seven years.
The announcement came as a surprise to Ezell, who said she was honored to be selected out of thousands of support employees across the district.
“I don’t do what I do for the recognition,” she said. “I just do it because I love working with my kids. In any capacity, I just love working for them. I love being able to invest something positive into the students.”
Ezell was one of TPS’s five staff members nominated for support employee of the year in the spring. The other finalists — Unity Learning Academy teaching assistant Sharlene Johnson, Tulsa MET High School teaching assistant Donericia Landrum, Maintenance and Plant Operations clerk Jayne Powers and Eliot Elementary clerk Susan Waldie — each will receive $500.
Meanwhile, Ezell will receive $1,000 in addition to the opportunity to represent the district in the annual competition for Oklahoma Support Employee of the Year.
Hawthorne Principal Dana Kalbe called Ezell the “joy factor” that families and students see when they enter the school building each day. Kalbe highlighted her ability to always stay calm under pressure despite working in an often chaotic environment.
“She just holds it together,” Kalbe said. “She greets our families and our students with love and acceptance and helps staff. She’s just an amazing person to work with. She’s very dedicated to Hawthorne, very dedicated to our community and supports all of us.”
Kalbe also said it’s an honor to see the district recognize Ezell because she knows Ezell is a quiet and humble employee who would never seek this kind of recognition on her own.
Tulsa school board member Jennettie Marshall presented an award to Ezell following the surprise announcement.
“On behalf of the district, we want to thank you for your service, for your smiles when people come into the office and for your order — because we know you’re the one who really keeps things in order, and we want to thank you for that,” Marshall told her.
On Friday, TPS also announced Monroe Demonstration Academy instructor Laura Grisham as the district’s teacher of the year.
Video: Tulsa Public Schools will start school year through distance learning.
Twenty quotes from Oklahoma educators on going back to school in a pandemic.