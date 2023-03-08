Tulsa Public Schools’ vacant school board seat has drawn three additional candidates.

TPS officials confirmed Wednesday afternoon that Rob Allwine, Jennifer Campbell and Paul William Thomas all submitted applications for the board of education’s vacant District 2 seat during the second application window that opened Monday night and closed at noon Wednesday.

A special school board meeting has been called for 5:30 p.m. Thursday to interview the three additional candidates in executive session.

After voting to table an appointment Monday night, the board is slated to once again consider appointing someone to the seat at its regularly scheduled March 20 meeting.

The seat has been vacant since Jan. 23, when the resignation of former board member Judith Barba Perez took effect. In the event of a vacant seat, state law allows school boards up to 60 days to appoint a successor to serve until the next school board election cycle. For TPS, the 60-day mark hits on March 24.

If the board is not able to agree on an appointee and calls for a special election, the earliest that one could be held for the District 2 seat is June 13, with a runoff in September, if needed.

According to copies of their applications obtained via a records request, each of the three additional applicants has a connection to a school within District 2.

Allwine has a professional background in property management and construction. His children attend Kendall-Whittier Elementary School.

A seminary student seeking to become an ordained Buddhist priest, Campbell is a graduate of Booker T. Washington and Langston University.

Thomas represented District 2 on TPS’ board of education from 1997-2005, including a stint as board president. He currently sits on the board of directors for the Will Rogers High School Community Foundation.

As per a motion approved at Monday night’s board meeting, six previous applicants are not required to reapply or come back for another interview in order to remain under consideration along with the newcomers. They are Wes Alexander, Paul Hall, Diamond Marshall, Kevin Pearson, Jasmine Stewart and KanDee Washington.

Attempts at three previous meetings to appoint someone to the seat were unsuccessful. Votes on individual candidates ended in 3-3 ties at the board’s Feb. 13 and Feb. 27 meetings. The board did not have quorum at a Feb. 22 special meeting that included the position on the published agenda and was therefore unable to take action.

TPS campuses within District 2 include Emerson, Kendall-Whittier, McKinley, Mitchell, Owen and Sequoyah elementary schools; Unity Learning Academy; Carver Middle School; Booker T. Washington High School; and Will Rogers College Middle and High School.