Inmate dies after testing positive for COVID-19; coronavirus suspected in another Oklahoma prisoner's death

OKLAHOMA CITY — Another state prison inmate has died after testing positive for COVID-19, Deputy Secretary for Public Safety Jason Nelson said Thursday.

The inmate was assigned to Joseph Harp Correctional Center, a medium-security prison for men in Lexington, where 91 other offenders currently are positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The inmate died Wednesday after being admitted to an Oklahoma City-area hospital more than a week ago with COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.

The man had signed a do-not-resuscitate directive and asked that the hospital withdraw treatment, according to the agency.

He was serving hundreds of years for multiple violent crimes, according to the agency.

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Monday that a female inmate died Saturday at a hospital where she was admitted for symptoms of COVID-19.

She was housed at the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft, a minimum-security women’s prison with open dormitory-style housing. More than half of the offenders at the facility — 708 — currently have COVID-19, according to the DOC.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of her death.