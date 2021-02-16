 Skip to main content
Second snow forcing delivery delays of Tulsa World print edition

Due to continued weather conditions on streets, delivery of Wednesday's Tulsa World may be delayed and some papers may not be delivered until Thursday in some areas. 

We appreciate your patience as our carriers and drivers deal with the ice and show on neighborhood streets. 

Subscribers can access the e-edition at this link to see the pages of the print edition online. The last 30 days of newspapers are available to read.

Should you not receive your copy, please call 918-582-0921. 

