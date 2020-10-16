 Skip to main content
Second phase of Bixby pedestrian bridge reconstruction to begin Monday
Second phase of Bixby pedestrian bridge reconstruction to begin Monday

  • Updated
BIXBY — The second phase of reconstruction of the pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River in Bixby will begin Monday, and the bridge will be closed for months, the city announced.

Phase 2 of Harmony Bridge — which runs parallel to the U.S. 64 (Memorial Drive) bridge — will last until next summer.

The project includes new decking, seating, awnings and lighting.

The first phase of work, done earlier this year, included washing and painting the bridge and replacing fencing.

The bridge will be open this weekend but closed on Monday.

“Closure of Harmony Bridge should be taken very seriously!” the city said in a news release.

“Encroachment past the gates onto the bridge during the project can result in serious injury including loss of life. Please take closure signage and gates seriously as bridge decking will be removed during the project.”

The bridge has been the passageway into Bixby for many years.

The bridge dates to 1939, when it was built for vehicular traffic after the collapse of an older Arkansas River bridge that was built in 1911, the city said in a Facebook post.

“To some the bridge signifies a monumental moment in their life, an engagement, senior photos, a kiss, ‘locking in love’ with a love lock, amazing sunsets, training for marathons, or even watching the river rise during historical flooding,” the post says. “The bridge is not only a literal connection from north to south, but also a gathering place to bring people together.

“The City of Bixby is excited to give new life to the bridge and honor it the way it deserves!”

